CSK Star Entertains With Sensational All-Round Display in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Fires 63* off 36 Balls and Picks Up a Wicket

Sensational Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube sizzled earlier today in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) with a stellar display during the opening-round match between Mumbai and Karnataka.

Dube, who was retained by CSK ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction for INR 12 crores, impressed by slamming a quickfire 63 off just 36 balls at an impressive strike rate of 175. His whirlwind knock comprised five boundaries and as many sixes. Dube’s explosive batting also helped Mumbai post a towering total of 382 for 4 in their 50 overs.

Dube walked in to the middle when the Mumbai scoreboard read 234/4 after 39.1 overs after Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal. He then paired up with Mumbai skipper and star India batter Shreyas Iyer as the duo added 148 runs in just 65 balls for the fifth wicket.

Dube also contributed with the ball by picking up a wicket, although his heroics eventually went in vain as Karnataka won the contest comfortably by 7 wickets in the end.

Shivam Dube is currently enjoying stellar form

Playing his 58th List A match, Shivam Dube has amassed 1,072 runs in 43 innings, averaging over 35, according to ESPNcricinfo. This includes three half-centuries and one century in the 50-over format. He has also hit an impressive 63 sixes in his career.

Dube also showcased impressive form in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), scoring 151 runs in five matches with a best of 71*, averaging 75.50 and maintaining a strike rate of 179.76.

Known for his powerful middle-order batting, Dube is poised for another impactful season with CSK in the IPL 2025. As a vital team member, he will aim to maintain his form and play a crucial role in CSK’s campaign.

