CSK Duo Fall Cheaply in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Match; Dismissed for 0 and 1

CSK duo Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi of Maharashtra were dismissed cheaply in their opening match against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was retained for INR 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. While Rahul Tripathi was acquired by the team for INR 3.40 crore during the auction.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi Struggle in Vijay Hazare Trophy Opener

In the match, Maharashtra came to bat in the second innings, chasing a target of 216 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the batting alongside OM Bhosale.

However, disaster struck early when Ruturaj was dismissed for just 1 run off the second ball of the second over, bowled by Aniket Choudhary. This was certainly not the start that Ruturaj and his CSK fans had hoped for.

The disappointment for CSK fans didn’t end there. Their new recruit, Rahul Tripathi, who came in at No. 5, was dismissed for a duck after facing just 6 balls. This was far from the ideal start to the tournament that Tripathi would have envisioned.

Both Ruturaj and Rahul Tripathi had an average Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 season, with Ruturaj managing only 123 runs in 5 matches, while Tripathi scored the same amount in 6 matches. Both players will be eager to regain their form in the upcoming matches.

Mumbai Seals 3-Wicket Victory Over Rajasthan

Rajasthan batted first and were bowled out for 215 runs in 40.1 overs, with Kartik Sharma leading the charge, scoring 123 runs. For Maharashtra, Rajneesh Gurbani was the standout bowler, taking 4 wickets, while Pradeep Dadhe and Satyajeet Bachhav picked up 2 wickets each.

In response, Mumbai successfully chased down the target, winning by 3 wickets. Ankit Bawane top-scored with an unbeaten 74*, supported by Siddesh Veer with 43 and Nikhil Naik with 46. For Rajasthan, Aniket Choudhary was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4 wickets, while Manav Suthar took 2 wickets.

