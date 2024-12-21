News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Former SRH Player Smashes Fastest List A Century by an Indian in 35 Balls Against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy
News
December 21, 2024 - 3:32 pm

Former SRH Player Smashes Fastest List A Century by an Indian in 35 Balls Against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He formed a remarkable partnership with Prabhsimran Singh, adding 153 runs for the second wicket.

Former SRH Player Smashes Fastest List A Century by an Indian in 35 Balls Against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former SRH player Anmolpreet Singh showcased a record-breaking performance, registering the fastest List A century by an Indian in just 35 balls, steering Punjab to a commanding win over Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy opener.

Anmolpreet, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons, went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

Also Read: Young LSG Recruit Blasts 151 in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Set To Be the Next Big Thing in IPL 2025?

Anmolpreet Breaks Record with 35-Ball Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

In the match against Arunachal Pradesh, Anmolpreet Singh showcased a sensational performance while chasing a target of 165 runs for Punjab. After the early dismissal of Abhishek Sharma, who managed just 10 runs, Anmolpreet came in at No. 3.

He formed a remarkable partnership with Prabhsimran Singh, adding 153 runs for the second wicket. Anmolpreet dominated the partnership, smashing 115 runs off just 45 balls, which included 12 fours and 9 sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 255.56 in a 50-over game.

Anmolpreet’s century, scored in just 35 balls, broke Yusuf Pathan’s record of a 40-ball hundred, making it the fastest List A century by an Indian. Globally, it is the third-fastest in List A cricket, behind Jake Fraser-McGurk’s 29-ball century and AB de Villiers’ 31-ball effort.

His form was evident earlier in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, where he scored 178 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 163.30. Despite his current form, it’s unfortunate that he went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

Punjab’s Dominant Chase in Vijay Hazare Trophy Opener

Arunachal Pradesh batted first and were bowled out for 164 runs. Techi Neri scored 42, while Hardik Himanshu Varma contributed 38 runs.

Also Read: Discarded RCB Star Smashes a Quickfire 74 in Just 22 Balls in Vijay Hazare Trophy After Going Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction

Punjab’s bowlers, led by Mayank Markande and Ashwani Kumar with three wickets each, and Baltej Singh with two, restricted Arunachal to a modest total.

In reply, Punjab lost Abhishek Sharma early, but the 153-run stand between Anmolpreet Singh (115* off 45 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (35* off 25 balls) dismantled Arunachal Pradesh’s bowling attack. Punjab comfortably secured a 9-wicket victory in their opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Anmolpreet Singh
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Vijay Hazare Trophy

Related posts

Fresh Injury Scare for Team India as Star Batter Gets Hit on Finger Ahead of Melbourne Test

Fresh Injury Scare for Team India as Star Batter Gets Hit on Finger Ahead of Melbourne Test

He appeared to be in minimal discomfort and continued batting, which is a positive sign for both the team and fans.
News
21/12/2024
Sanju Samson

‘Not Even in the Scheme’: Former India Cricketer Questions India Star’s Place in Champions Trophy Squad After Vijay Hazare Trophy Snub

He has recently been in stellar form.
News
21/12/2024
CSK Duo Fall Cheaply in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Match

CSK Duo Fall Cheaply in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Match; Dismissed for 0 and 1

Both players will be eager to regain their form in the upcoming matches.
News
21/12/2024
Shubman Gill has 60 runs at an average of 20 in three innings this series, including the best of 31.

No Fifties in 4 Years: Former Teammate Identifies Chinks in Shubman Gill’s Technique As Poor Form Outside Asia Continues

He has 60 runs at an average of 20 in three innings this series, including the best of 31.
News
21/12/2024
Former Australian captain Allan Border feels India missed a trick by not bringing one of Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav on this Australia tour.

Two Key Omissions on Australia Tour Could Bite India Back at MCG and SCG

Former Australian captain Allan Border feels India missed a trick by not bringing one of Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav on this Australia tour.
News
21/12/2024
Former India Head Coach Justifies India's Celebration After Avoiding Follow-On in Brisbane Test

‘You Should Celebrate’: Former India Head Coach Justifies India’s Celebration After Avoiding Follow-On in Brisbane Test

He believes that this moment was a crucial turning point in the series and that the celebrations were entirely justified given the context of the match.
News
20/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy