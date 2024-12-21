Former SRH Player Smashes Fastest List A Century by an Indian in 35 Balls Against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy

He formed a remarkable partnership with Prabhsimran Singh, adding 153 runs for the second wicket.

Former SRH player Anmolpreet Singh showcased a record-breaking performance, registering the fastest List A century by an Indian in just 35 balls, steering Punjab to a commanding win over Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy opener.

Anmolpreet, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons, went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

Anmolpreet Breaks Record with 35-Ball Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

In the match against Arunachal Pradesh, Anmolpreet Singh showcased a sensational performance while chasing a target of 165 runs for Punjab. After the early dismissal of Abhishek Sharma, who managed just 10 runs, Anmolpreet came in at No. 3.

He formed a remarkable partnership with Prabhsimran Singh, adding 153 runs for the second wicket. Anmolpreet dominated the partnership, smashing 115 runs off just 45 balls, which included 12 fours and 9 sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 255.56 in a 50-over game.

Anmolpreet’s century, scored in just 35 balls, broke Yusuf Pathan’s record of a 40-ball hundred, making it the fastest List A century by an Indian. Globally, it is the third-fastest in List A cricket, behind Jake Fraser-McGurk’s 29-ball century and AB de Villiers’ 31-ball effort.

His form was evident earlier in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, where he scored 178 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 163.30. Despite his current form, it’s unfortunate that he went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

Punjab’s Dominant Chase in Vijay Hazare Trophy Opener

Arunachal Pradesh batted first and were bowled out for 164 runs. Techi Neri scored 42, while Hardik Himanshu Varma contributed 38 runs.

Punjab’s bowlers, led by Mayank Markande and Ashwani Kumar with three wickets each, and Baltej Singh with two, restricted Arunachal to a modest total.

In reply, Punjab lost Abhishek Sharma early, but the 153-run stand between Anmolpreet Singh (115* off 45 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (35* off 25 balls) dismantled Arunachal Pradesh’s bowling attack. Punjab comfortably secured a 9-wicket victory in their opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

