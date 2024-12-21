Young LSG Recruit Blasts 151 in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Set To Be the Next Big Thing in IPL 2025?

He has been making noise with his fiery performances in the domestic circuit.

23-year-old Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recruit from last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, Yuvraj Chaudhary, is showing glimpses of becoming the next big thing in Indian cricket. He has been making noise with his fiery performances in the domestic circuit.

Continuing his stellar form, the Uttarakhand batter slammed a sublime knock of 151 during the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) opening-round match against Manipur earlier today (December 21).

Chaudhary, who was secured by LSG at his base price of INR 30 lakhs, has been enjoying a purple patch of late.

In the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Chaudhary amassed 234 runs at an impressive average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 168.34 across 5 matches. His remarkable prowess was highlighted by a blazing knock of 123, cementing his place as one of the tournament’s standout players.

Yuvraj Chaudhary has made a reputation for being a six-hitting monster

Known for his exceptional power-hitting, Yuvraj has become a sought-after talent. His ability to clear the ropes effortlessly has captivated fans during the ongoing domestic season. In the opening phase of the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy, he smashed a record-breaking 21 sixes—the highest in the tournament.

This red-hot form is a continuation of his impressive run in the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) earlier this year, where he hammered 27 sixes across just five games. To emphasize his dominance, the second-highest six hitter in the UPL has only 14.

Yuvraj’s knack for delivering match-winning performances in high-pressure situations has drawn widespread attention. His capability to dismantle both spinners and fast bowlers makes him a prized asset in T20 cricket and he will definitely be one of the players to watch out for and can be a revelation in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

