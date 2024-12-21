News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
LSG recruit Yuvraj Chaudhary blasts 151 in VHT
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 21, 2024 - 2:01 pm

Young LSG Recruit Blasts 151 in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Set To Be the Next Big Thing in IPL 2025?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He has been making noise with his fiery performances in the domestic circuit.

LSG recruit Yuvraj Chaudhary blasts 151 in VHT

23-year-old Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recruit from last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, Yuvraj Chaudhary, is showing glimpses of becoming the next big thing in Indian cricket. He has been making noise with his fiery performances in the domestic circuit.

Continuing his stellar form, the Uttarakhand batter slammed a sublime knock of 151 during the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) opening-round match against Manipur earlier today (December 21).

Chaudhary, who was secured by LSG at his base price of INR 30 lakhs, has been enjoying a purple patch of late.

In the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Chaudhary amassed 234 runs at an impressive average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 168.34 across 5 matches. His remarkable prowess was highlighted by a blazing knock of 123, cementing his place as one of the tournament’s standout players.

ALSO READ: PBKS Superstar Continues Sensational Form Ahead of IPL 2025, Slams unbeaten 114* in VHT Opener

Yuvraj Chaudhary has made a reputation for being a six-hitting monster

Known for his exceptional power-hitting, Yuvraj has become a sought-after talent. His ability to clear the ropes effortlessly has captivated fans during the ongoing domestic season. In the opening phase of the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy, he smashed a record-breaking 21 sixes—the highest in the tournament.

This red-hot form is a continuation of his impressive run in the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) earlier this year, where he hammered 27 sixes across just five games. To emphasize his dominance, the second-highest six hitter in the UPL has only 14.

Yuvraj’s knack for delivering match-winning performances in high-pressure situations has drawn widespread attention. His capability to dismantle both spinners and fast bowlers makes him a prized asset in T20 cricket and he will definitely be one of the players to watch out for and can be a revelation in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Yuvraj Chaudhary

Related posts

Shivam Dube

CSK Star Entertains With Sensational All-Round Display in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Fires 63* off 36 Balls and Picks Up a Wicket

His innings comprised five fours and as many sixes.
Indian Premier League - IPL
21/12/2024
5 Rajasthan Royals Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

5 Rajasthan Royals Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

After qualifying for the playoffs in IPL 2024, Rajasthan will be aiming to take the next step and secure the trophy in IPL 2025.
Indian Premier League - IPL
21/12/2024
CSK Duo Fall Cheaply in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Match

CSK Duo Fall Cheaply in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Match; Dismissed for 0 and 1

Both players will be eager to regain their form in the upcoming matches.
News
21/12/2024
Sameer Rizvi

CSK Discard and Delhi Capitals New IPL 2025 Recruit Slams 201* off 97 Balls, Fastest Double Ton in U23 Cricket

He was secured by DC for a steal deal of just 95 lakhs at the IPL 2025 mega-auction in Jeddah last month
Indian Premier League - IPL
21/12/2024
Former SRH Player Smashes Fastest List A Century by an Indian in 35 Balls Against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former SRH Player Smashes Fastest List A Century by an Indian in 35 Balls Against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy

He formed a remarkable partnership with Prabhsimran Singh, adding 153 runs for the second wicket.
News
21/12/2024
Suyash Prabhudessai played a sensational innings during Goa’s opening fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Odisha in Jaipur.

Discarded RCB Star Smashes a Quickfire 74 in Just 22 Balls in Vijay Hazare Trophy After Going Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction

Suyash scored 74 runs in just 22 balls, including eight boundaries and five maximums, at a strike rate of 336.36.
Indian Premier League - IPL
21/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy