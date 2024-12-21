PBKS Superstar Continues Sensational Form Ahead of IPL 2025, Slams unbeaten 114* in VHT Opener

The recent knock is an addition to his current purple patch.

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Punjab Kings (PBKS) superstar Shreyas Iyer has continued his stellar form in domestic cricket.

The dynamic right-hander, who became the second-most expensive player in IPL history after being sold for a staggering INR 26.75 crores at last month’s auction, played a deft unbeaten knock of 114* during Mumbai’s match against Karnataka. Iyer’s heroics also propelled Mumbai to a towering total of 382 for 4 in 50 overs.

The recent knock is an addition to Shreyas Iyer’s current purple patch, where he finished as the fouth-highest run-scorer in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) – amassing 345 runs in 9 games at an impressive average of 49.28 and an explosive strike rate of 188.52.

Shreyas Iyer has turned around his fortunes after getting dropped from BCCI Central Contracts earlier this year

Shreyas Iyer has shown great character to script things around after hitting his low earlier this year when he was dropped from the BCCI Central Contracts for the ongoing season.

Iyer was dropped from the scheme of things despite having a tremendous 2023 ODI World Cup after he opted to skip domestic games in the Ranji Trophy to take a break and work on his body and fitness.

However, this did not sit well with the Indian board, who mandated players to give preference to domestic games when not on international duty.

Nevertheless, Iyer has shown what it takes to turn around his fortunes. He did a wonderful job in leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title back in the summer which saw his stocks drive up in the auction and now his sublime form in domestic cricket only serves as a testament to his prowess.

Iyer is doing everything correctly to not just get the attention of the national selectors once again, but also send a warning to all the other IPL teams of the incoming carnage next season.

