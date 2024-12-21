5 LSG Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

After a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign, where LSG failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in three years, the team will be eager to make a strong comeback in IPL 2025.

The recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 saw some remarkable performances from players across India, many of whom are set to play in the IPL 2025.

Among these, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players showcased their skills, building confidence ahead of the upcoming season.

Here, we take a look at five LSG players who were in sensational form during the SMAT 2024.

Aryan Juyal

Aryan Juyal, picked by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction, showcased impressive form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 while representing Uttar Pradesh. He amassed 220 runs in 9 matches, including two half-centuries, with a top score of 75. Juyal maintained an average of 24.44 and a striking strike rate of 141.93.

Though likely to start IPL 2025 on the bench for LSG, Juyal’s performances in SMAT 2024 highlight his readiness to grab any opportunity that comes his way in the upcoming season.

Shahbaz Ahmed

Shahbaz Ahmed, secured by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2.40 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, showcased exceptional form for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024. He scored 237 runs in 9 matches at an outstanding average of 79.00 and an explosive strike rate of 176.86, which included a century (100*) and a half-century. Additionally, he proved his worth with the ball, taking 7 wickets with best figures of 2/14 and maintaining an economy rate of 7.60.

With his impressive all-round performances, Shahbaz is poised to be a key contributor for LSG in the IPL 2025, offering balance and depth to the squad with his all-round skills.

Yuvraj Chaudhary

Yuvraj Chaudhary, acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction, showcased stellar form for Uttarakhand in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. Across 5 matches, he amassed 234 runs at an impressive average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 168.34. His standout performance included a blazing 123, featuring one century and one fifty, making him one of the tournament’s top performers.

With his exceptional displays and LSG’s current squad dynamics, Yuvraj is well-positioned to secure a spot in the playing XI for IPL 2025, adding strength to the team’s lineup.

Prince Yadav

Prince Yadav, acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for his base price of INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction, delivered notable performances for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. He picked up 11 wickets in 8 matches, with his best figures being 3/36, showcasing his ability to make an impact in the shortest format.

Despite his promising form, Prince may not feature in the initial matches of the season. However, his performances in domestic cricket highlight his potential to thrive in the competitive environment of the IPL.

Arshin Kulkarni

Arshin Kulkarni, picked by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction, showcased his all-round abilities while representing Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. He scored 194 runs in 6 matches at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 137.58, with a top score of 62. In addition, he impressed with the ball, taking 6 wickets with best figures of 2/26.

Kulkarni has proven himself to be a dependable all-rounder and a solid backup option for LSG. Considering his current form, the team might consider giving him opportunities in select matches during the upcoming season.

Additionally, Himmat Singh, representing Delhi, scored 197 runs in 8 matches. Mohsin Khan, playing for Uttar Pradesh, picked up 9 wickets in 7 matches, while Avesh Khan, representing Madhya Pradesh, claimed 10 wickets in 9 games.

