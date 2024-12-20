News
Rajasthan Royals' Pacer Punished for Showing Dissent at Umpire's Decision in 2nd ODI Against Zimbabwe
December 20, 2024 - 6:38 pm

Sagar Paul
The pacer was found guilty of showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during Zimbabwe’s innings.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi has been fined 15% of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Afghanistan’s second ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday.

Farooqi was recently bought by RR for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. The pacer was found guilty of showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during Zimbabwe’s innings.

Also Read: Another Captaincy Option for KKR Ahead of IPL 2025?Star Batter Named Skipper of State Team for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Farooqi Breaches Code of Conduct for Dissent

The incident occurred in the fifth over when Farooqi, frustrated by the rejection of an LBW appeal against Craig Ervine, signaled for a review, despite DRS not being available for the match. This action breached the code of conduct.

Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

Farooqi admitted to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, which included one demerit point added to his disciplinary record, marking his first offence in a 24-month period.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Percival Sizara, along with third umpire Langton Rusere and fourth umpire Iknow Chabi.

Level 1 breaches carry a penalty ranging from an official reprimand to a fine of up to 50% of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Afghanistan Dominates Zimbabwe in Second ODI with Crushing 232-Run Victory

Afghanistan set a challenging total of 286/6 after being put in to bat. Openers Sediqullah Atal (104) and Abdul Malik (84) laid a strong foundation with a 191-run partnership. However, Afghanistan lost momentum after the first wicket, with Azmatullah Omarzai and Rahmat Shah falling cheaply.

Also Read: ‘Unbelievable Drama’: Batter Called Back from Dressing Room After Controversial Run-Out in WI vs BAN 3rd T20I [WATCH]

Hashmatullah Shahidi’s unbeaten 29 and Mohammad Nabi’s 18 helped Afghanistan reach a competitive total. For Zimbabwe, Newman Nyamhuri took three wickets, and Trevor Gwandu claimed two, though he conceded 70 runs.

Zimbabwe’s chase was disastrous as they were bowled out for just 54. They lost early wickets, with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai causing havoc. The Zimbabwe top order crumbled, and despite a brief resistance from Sikandar Raza (19*), the lower order fell apart.

Afghanistan’s bowlers, including Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar and Naveed Zadran, who took three wickets each, ensured a comprehensive 232-run victory.

