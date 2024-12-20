News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Rinku Singh
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 20, 2024 - 5:48 pm

Another Captaincy Option for KKR Ahead of IPL 2025?Star Batter Named Skipper of State Team for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

This is the first time he will captain a state team at the senior level.

Rinku Singh

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to name a new leader for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, after letting go off their previous skipper Shreyas Iyer. While names like Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane have been floating around as the franchise’s next captaincy choice, another name is set to get added to it.

Talented middle-order batter and finisher Rinku Singh might stake a claim for the KKR captaincy after being named the new leader of his state team Uttar Pradesh (UP) for the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

The 27-year-old takes over the captaincy reins from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who led UP at the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where they lost to Delhi in the quarter-final.

Notably, this is also the first time that Rinku will captain a state team at the senior level. Earlier this year, he played a pivotal role in guiding the Meerut Mavericks to victory in the UPT20 League, amassing 210 runs across nine innings with an impressive strike rate of 161.54, primarily excelling as a finisher.

Rinku Singh opens up about KKR captaincy

Rinku’s recent promotion within the UP team coincides with KKR’s ongoing deliberations over their captaincy choices for IPL 2025. A part of the KKR franchise since 2018, he was retained ahead of the mega auction in November alongside Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, and Ramandeep Singh.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli set to up his template as RCB prepare for new mantra in IPL 2025

Speaking about his ambitions for KKR captaincy, Rinku said ahead of the VHT opener,

“I am not thinking too much about the captaincy of KKR in the new IPL season. I am focused on my plans for Uttar Pradesh, as I want my team to regain the trophy we had won for the first time in 2015-16.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rinku Singh
Vijay Hazare Trophy

Related posts

Rinku Singh

KKR Superstar Aims To Become ‘Full Package’, Focussing on New Skillset for IPL 2025

Indian Premier League - IPL
20/12/2024
Rajasthan Royals' Pacer Punished for Showing Dissent at Umpire's Decision in 2nd ODI Against Zimbabwe

Rajasthan Royals’ Pacer Punished for Showing Dissent at Umpire’s Decision in 2nd ODI Against Zimbabwe

The pacer was found guilty of showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during Zimbabwe’s innings.
News
20/12/2024
Ruturaj Gaikwad

‘Someone From RCB’: CSK Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad Trolls Arch-Rivals Brutally Ahead of IPL 2025

The incident happened during a fan event in Bengaluru.
Indian Premier League - IPL
20/12/2024
Virat Kohli RCB

Virat Kohli set to up his template as RCB prepare for new mantra in IPL 2025

RCB will once again hope to break the jinx and win their maiden IPL title.
Indian Premier League - IPL
20/12/2024
RCB

‘We Had Identified’: RCB Team Director Rues Missing Out on Two of Their Biggest Indian Targets at IPL 2025 Auction

The auction dynamics forced RCB to go the other way.
Indian Premier League - IPL
20/12/2024
5 Delhi Capitals Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

5 Delhi Capitals Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

After a disappointing campaign last year, where they finished 6th and failed to qualify for the playoffs, DC will be eager to make a strong comeback in IPL 2025.
Indian Premier League - IPL
20/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy