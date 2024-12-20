News
Virat Kohli RCB
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 20, 2024 - 2:31 pm

Virat Kohli set to up his template as RCB prepare for new mantra in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

RCB will once again hope to break the jinx and win their maiden IPL title.

Virat Kohli RCB

Former team skipper Virat Kohli will once again be amongst the most crucial players in the RCB lineup as the franchise sets their sights on breaking the jinx and winning their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Ahead of the next season (IPL 2025), RCB team director Mo Bobat has revealed in a chat with ESPNCricinfo that Kohli is expected to have a slightly revamped mantra.

While Kohli has mostly played as an anchor and batted till deep over the years for RCB, last year saw the dynamic right-hander opting for an aggressive approach early during the powerplay overs itself.

Furthermore, to aid Kohli and bolster their attacking arsenal, RCB secured power hitters like Phil Salt and Tim David during last month’s IPL 2025 auction.

Virat Kohli and RCB prepare for new mantra in IPL 2025

With these new signings, the RCB think-tank wants Kohli to continue with the attacking intent with a mantra to ‘make the most of every delivery’.

Bobat said, “I certainly won’t be, and Andy certainly won’t be, sending the team out with somebody having the intent to drop anchor. That isn’t what’s required. We want to make the most of every delivery. Players can be trusted to assess the situation, the conditions out there, and Virat will be no different to anybody else.

RCB’s opening pair in the upcoming season is expected to be Kohli and Salt and both players looked in tremendous form last season.

Kohli gave a testament to his sheer prowess even after changing his batting template last season, finishing as the Orange Cap winner with a stellar 741 runs at an average of 61.75. On the other hand, Salt amassed 435 runs while striking at a blistering rate of 182.

IPL 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli

