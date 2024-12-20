‘Unbelievable Drama’: Batter Called Back from Dressing Room After Controversial Run-Out in WI vs BAN 3rd T20I [WATCH]

The batter made the most of his lifeline, smashing an unbeaten 72 off 41 balls to guide Bangladesh to a commanding win.

In the third T20I between the West Indies and Bangladesh, an unusual and dramatic incident unfolded that left everyone stunned.

Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali was called back from the dressing room after a run-out mix-up, creating a rare moment of tension and confusion on the field.

Jaker Ali Sent Back to Pavilion, Then Recalled After Umpire Review

The incident occurred on the third ball of the 15th over when a massive mix-up between the two batters led to Jaker Ali being sent running towards the pavilion. Jaker, visibly furious with his partner, had nudged a flatter delivery from R Chase towards the mid-wicket region, looking for a single. Pooran sprinted for the ball, as there was no fielder in front of square on the leg side.

Jaker, wanting the second, charged back, but Shamim, looking at the ball, refused the run. Jaker continued his return, and Pooran threw the ball to Chase, who quickly whipped off the bails, with both batters ending up at the same end.

As Jaker entered the pavilion, the TV Umpire reviewed whether Shamim had grounded his bat at the striker’s end before Jaker crossed him. The drama unfolded as the TV Umpire confirmed that Shamim’s bat was in the air and not grounded inside the crease, while Jaker had been a fraction quicker, dragging his bat.

The Fourth Umpire then walked up the stairs and called Jaker Ali back from the dressing room. The two batters passed each other without exchanging a word, leaving behind a dramatic moment at Arnos Vale Stadium.

Bangladesh’s Dominant Performance Sees West Indies Fall Short in 3rd T20I

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first on a pitch that favored the batters. Despite a strong start from Emon Hossain (39), Bangladesh lost their captain Litton Das for just 14.

However, the team kept up a steady flow of runs, and the drama unfolded in the 15th over with a bizarre run-out mix-up between Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali.

Initially, Ali was sent to the dressing room, but after a TV Umpire review, the decision was overturned, and it was Shamim who was dismissed. Jaker Ali made the most of his lifeline, smashing an unbeaten 72 off 41 balls to guide Bangladesh to a commanding total of 189/7.

In reply, the West Indies crumbled under pressure, losing wickets at regular intervals. By the 7th over, half the side was back in the pavilion, and no batter could anchor the chase. Despite Romario Shepherd’s fighting 33 off 27 balls, the West Indies were bundled out for just 109/10.

Bangladesh’s bowlers, spearheaded by Rishad Hossain (3/21), completed a dominant performance, securing an easy 80-run victory and clinching the series 3-0.

