‘Someone From RCB’: CSK Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad Trolls Arch-Rivals Brutally Ahead of IPL 2025

The incident happened during a fan event in Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have shared an intense rivalry over the years in the Indian Premier League (IPL), popularly known as the Southern derby. And ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 season, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has already sparked off tensions by making a brutal jibe at the opposition. The incident happened during a fan event called NFYusion, hosted by Infosys in Bengaluru.

Gaikwad faced a brief awkward moment when the microphone he was handed malfunctioned. Responding to the presenter’s comment, Gaikwad made a cheeky remark ,

“RCB wala hoga (Must be an RCB fan)”.

Gaikwad’s backhanded humour left the audience in splits. Now, the video of this light-hearted moment has gone increasingly viral across social media platforms.

Check the video of the incident below.

The mic guy had turned off Rutu's mic by mistake and the presenter said "How can you turn off Ruturaj's mic"



Rutu – "Might be someone from RCB" 😭pic.twitter.com/o2ZljBs9BO — Yash (@CSKYash_) December 19, 2024

CSK and RCB have always produced high-voltage matches and the teams once again had a close encounter last season (IPL 2024) in a virtual knockout match during the league to seal the last available playoffs spot which RCB won at the end.

Ruturaj Gaikwad set to lead Maharashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Speaking about Ruturaj Gaikwad, he is set to lead Maharashtra in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 (VHT). The Maharashtra cricket team is placed in Group B, and they will play their first game of the domestic 50-over tournament against Rajasthan on Saturday (December 21).

In the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), the dynamic right-hander looked in decent touch, scoring 123 runs across 5 games at a steady average of 30.75 and a stellar strike rate of 180.88. He will hope to continue his sublime touch in VHT as well as he gears up for the IPL 2025 next year.

