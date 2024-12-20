News
Rinku Singh
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 20, 2024 - 7:01 pm

KKR Superstar Aims To Become ‘Full Package’, Focussing on New Skillset for IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Rinku Singh has revealed that he is honing a different skill apart from his batting to become a ‘full package’ for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

The 27-year-old is currently focussing on his bowling to become a more rounded cricketer.

Notably, Rinku has managed to impress and found success in his limited outing with the ball so far.

Earlier this year in July during a bilateral T20I series against Sri Lanka, Rinku stunned by claiming two wickets in over.

Next month during the UPT20 league, Rinku once again displayed his bowling prowess in a match between his team Meerut Mavericks and the Kanpur Superstars. The right-arm off break bowler ended up claiming three scalps in one over this time.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Rinku said, “I did try my hand at bowling [offspin] too at the UPT20 league. Present-day cricket demands a full package – a cricketer who can bat, bowl and field. Now I am focusing on my bowling too.”

Till now, Rinku has taken 7 wickets in the shortest format, comprising domestic and international games.

Rinku Singh to lead senior state team for the first time

In another positive news for the talented cricketer, Rinku Singh has now been named as the captain of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). This will be Rinku’s most senior gig and will be the first time he will captain a senior state team.

ALSO READ: Another Captaincy Option for KKR Ahead of IPL 2025?Star Batter Named Skipper of State Team for Vijay Hazare Trophy

On the other hand, the captaincy promotion comes at a time when Rinku’s IPL team, KKR, are also on the lookout for their next leader. Thus, this upcoming stint in the VHT will defnitely play a crucial role in Rinku’s chances of getting the IPL captaciny next.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rinku Singh

