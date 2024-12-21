Discarded RCB Star Smashes a Quickfire 74 in Just 22 Balls in Vijay Hazare Trophy After Going Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction

Suyash scored 74 runs in just 22 balls, including eight boundaries and five maximums, at a strike rate of 336.36.

Suyash Prabhudessai played a sensational innings during Goa’s opening fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Odisha in Jaipur. Batting at No.5, his knock provided an ideal impetus to the innings in the end overs.

Suyash scored 74 runs in just 22 balls, including eight boundaries and five maximums, at a strike rate of 336.36. 83.78% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he hit a boundary every 1.69 deliveries.

Further, he didn’t play any dot balls and scored at least one run on every delivery he faced during this short stay. Suyash scored only 16.21% of runs via singles and doubles and mostly dealt in boundaries to provide a final flourish to the innings to Goa.

Also Read: PBKS Superstar Continues Sensational Form Ahead of IPL 2025, Slams unbeaten 114* in VHT Opener

He was severe on all bowlers, but his best came against Debabrata Pradhan, scoring 46 runs in 13 balls, including five fours and three sixes. He stayed unbeaten and had the highest strike rate among all Goa batters, showing his batting prowess against Odisha’s bowling attack and helping his team get to a massive first-innings total.

Goa scored 371/4 after being asked to bat first in Jaipur

After winning the toss, Odisha opted to field first, but the move didn’t go well for them as Goa batters came with all guns blazing. The openers – Snehal Kauthankar and Ishaan Gadekar – stitched a vital 159-run opening stand and provided a perfect start to Goa before both lost their wickets in quick succession.

Then, Darshan Misal and Siddharth KV formed a quick 105-run stand for the third wicket to keep the tempo going. Finally, Vikash and Suyash Prabhudessai weaved an 87-run stand for the fifth wicket and took Goa to a big 371/4.

It was a collective batting effort from the team. However, Suyash’s innings was vital in taking Goa past 350.

Unfortunately, he went unsold during the IPL 2025 auction, for no team showed interest in such a quality batter who can be a game-changer. He was with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the previous cycle and got a few opportunities here and there across three seasons.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.