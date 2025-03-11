News
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 11, 2025

Delhi Capitals Bring In Former South African and Indian Domestic Players As Fielding Coaches Ahead of IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Delhi Capitals have strengthened their coaching staff with the appointment of two fielding coaches ahead of IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday announced former South African cricketer Anton Roux and former Indian player Gnaneswara Rao as fielding coaches ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Delhi Capitals Strengthen Coaching Staff For IPL 2025

This move by the franchise strengthens the coaching staff which already includes head coach Hemang Badani and Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao. Former England coach Matthew Mott is DC’s assistant coach while Kevin Pietersen was roped in as the team’s mentor.

Neither Anton nor Gnaneswara have played international cricket for their respective countries. Anton has scored 63 runs and taken five wickets in First-Class cricket for the Northerns domestic team in South Africa. On the other hand, the former all-rounder from Andhra Pradesh has played 44 First-Class matches, scoring 1592 runs at an average of 23.76, including one century. Gnaneswara is the younger brother of Venugopal Rao.

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals, who have never won the IPL, finished the 2024 season in sixth place with 14 points. Their best finish in the IPL so far was reaching the final in 2020, where they lost to Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals will begin their upcoming campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on March 24.

