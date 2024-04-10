Did umpires deny Punjab Kings a win by calling Jitesh Sharma's boundary against SRH a FOUR instead of a SIX?

Some misunderstanding unfolded during the 15th over of the second innings between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Mullanpur last night.

The third umpire has smart replays to check every section of the field with eight different cameras, allowing them to make decisions quickly with as few errors as possible.

Some misunderstanding unfolded during the 15th over of the second innings between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Mullanpur last night. The bowler, T Natarajan, bowled a fuller-length delivery on lines away from Jitesh Sharma.

The batter waited for it and then threw his hands ferociously towards the ball, hitting it over the extra-cover region in no-man’s land. The ball flew near the boundary ropes, and the on-field umpires were uncertain whether it crossed the ropes directly or went with one bounce.

The third umpire intervened, and after checking a few replays, he adjudged it a four. However, a few fans on social media were unsatisfied with the decision, for they felt the TV umpire didn’t check it properly and made a decision in haste.

Also Read: Watch: MS Dhoni's stumping of Ponting standing up to keeper goes viral after Heinrich Klaasen's IPL stumping

This was 14.4 ball from natarajan to jitesh. It was clearly a six but was given as a 4. Umpires didn't even check it thoroughly. What's the use of smart replays @IPL when these mistakes are happening. Raise your voice @realpreityzinta @imohitburman @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/ervotDPTt6 — AbhishikthBds (@AbhishikthBds) April 10, 2024

The fans thought it was a six, and the ball landed directly on the ropes, asking the owners of Punjab Kings to raise their voices against the decision on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). A user also attached a few screengrabs from the game to prove his point.

Fresh replays affirm the third umpire’s decision

As the matter escalated, a prominent X account, Jeetv27, re-checked the match footage in slow motion and concluded that the third umpire had made the right decision. He posted a few screenshots and a video from a different angle.

The video clearly showed that the ball bounced a few inches before the boundary ropes, and the third umpire was correct in his decision last night. It’s just that the angle shown during the live game was inconclusive and open to interpretation, leading to misunderstandings among the viewers.

It was not a SIX.



1. It was the correct call made since the ball bounced before the rope (Pic 1)



2. The umpire quickly referred it upstairs (Pic 2) and the 3rd umpire (with the benefit of multiple camera angles + zoomer) gave it a FOUR pic.twitter.com/y3JX3RZD8b — Jeet Vachharajani🏏 (@Jeetv27) April 10, 2024

The third umpire has smart replays to check every section of the field with eight different cameras, allowing them to make decisions quickly with as few errors as possible. They check the replays from their smart TVs and convey their judgement to the on-field officials to save time.

Telegram Group Join Now

The decisions are made so quickly that sometimes broadcasters don’t manage to show them on the live feed. The third umpire made rapid decisions several times, never shown on viewers’ screens this season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.