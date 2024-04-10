Watch: MS Dhoni's stumping of Ponting standing up to keeper goes viral after Heinrich Klaasen's IPL stumping

The former India skipper had pulled it off almost 17 years ago.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen pulled off an MS Dhoni-like stumping during their match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

The Proteas star got the wicket of PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan with his excellent bit of glovework.

The incident happened during the fifth over of the PBKS innings. Klaasen stood up to the stumps with Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling in from the other end.

Dhawan looked to drive to the off-side but was beaten by the slight away movement. Klaasen kept his eyes on the ball, collected it cleanly and whipped the bails off at lightning speed. The ball was bowled at 140 kph as well.

Soon after, a similar dismissal by MS Dhoni in international cricket is going viral.

Interestingly, the former India skipper had pulled it off almost 17 years ago and dismissed none other than ex-Aussie captain and batting stalwart Ricky Ponting. Notably, Dhoni was one of the first few keepers to walk up to the wicket even when a pacer is bowling from the other end.

Actually Ms Dhoni has done this 17 years ago in international and the batsman was Ricky ponting may be lockdown kid weren't born on that time pic.twitter.com/394Pbjj5hr https://t.co/4a8omyX9Z6 — 𝐌𝐫𝐢𝐧 (@legendmsd_07) April 10, 2024

SRH outclass PBKS in last over thriller

Speaking about the match, it was an extremely close contest, the fate of which was decided in a last over thriller.

After Nitish Reddy starred with the bat for SRH with a deft knock of 37-ball 64, it was two other IPL 2024 debutants who almost got PBKS over the finishing line.

Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh, who has already helped PBKS seal a 200-run chase against Gujarat Titans almost chased down the target of 183 set by SRH.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Heinrich Klaasen pulls off Dhoni-like stumping keeping to fast bowler leaving fans stunned

Telegram Group Join Now

However, with 29 runs needed to win in the final over, they fell short by only 2 runs in a thrilling climax as Ashutosh's (33 off 15 balls) and Shashank's (46 off 25 balls) heroics went in vain.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.