WATCH: Heinrich Klaasen pulls off Dhoni-like stumping keeping to fast bowler leaving fans stunned

Heinrich Klaasen pulled off a stunning stumping in the fifth over of Punjab's innings to remove PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a thriller at Mullanpur as they defeated Punjab Kings by 2 runs. Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 182-9, thanks to Nitish Kumar Reddy's outstanding 64 off 37 balls and some cameos from Abdul Samad, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Chasing 183 to win, Punjab Kings got off to a poor start with Dhawan and Bairstow failing to get a big score once again. Punjab looked in all sorts of trouble as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were always behind the required rate. Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma provided the late blitz but PBKS fell two runs short of the target.

WATCH: Heinrich Klaasen pulls off Dhoni-like stumping keeping to fast bowler

In the fifth over of the match, SRH wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen pulled out an outstanding stumping to fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Klaasen was standing up to the stumps in order to prevent the batter coming out of the crease.

Punjab Kings were 20-2 in 4.3 overs in their pursuit of 183 runs. Dhawan, looking to break the shackles, tried to be proactive and reach to the pitch of the ball by moving out of the crease despite Klaasen standing up to the stumps.

Dhawan looked to drive to the off-side but was beaten by the slight away movement. Klaasen kept his eyes on the ball, collected it cleanly and whipped the bails off at a lightning speed. The ball was bowled at 140 kph as well. It was the big wicket of Shikhar Dhawan and this was an important moment in the match.

Fans' reactions to Heinrich Klaasen's stumping

Klaasen's outstanding glovework and fast hands left the fans stunned. Netizens hailed Klaasen's wicketkeeping skills on social media and some of them even termed it the best of the season.

What a stumping while the ball speed is 140KMPH , Klassen is on 🔥 — Anish Verma (@anishverma1985) April 9, 2024

That’s some effort 👏🏻👏🏻 — Aaliya 👰 (@queenaaliya123) April 9, 2024

Absolutely amazing and the ball speed was also 140kph. Klassen making it feel like nothing 🔥🔥 — Harsh Patel (@Harshpatel0514) April 9, 2024

Best stumping in this season.. ⚡ — naani (@naani1222393) April 10, 2024

Standing up on 140 clicks is insane — Master_of_Puppets🇿🇦 (@Gabadeli_) April 9, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad have three wins out of five matches now. Heinrich Klaasen was dismissed for just 9 runs in the match. But he is having an outstanding season with the bat, having scored 183 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 193.75.

