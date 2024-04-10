'SRH won the match, but Shashank and Ashutosh won hearts': Fans react as Punjab Kings fall short by two runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won a nail-biting encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by two runs in Mullanpur.
 Apr 10, 2024
Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma nearly pulled off a miracle and won the game for their team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won a nail-biting encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by two runs in Mullanpur. It was nearly a similar script to PBKS’ previous game when Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma played a blinder to take their team home in Ahmedabad.

Chasing 183, Punjab Kings were off to the worst possible start, losing as many as three wickets in the powerplay and were under the pump. While the middle-order batters tried to stitch partnerships, PBKS kept losing wickets in the middle overs and required another impossible ask from Shashank and Ashutosh.

When Ashutosh arrived on the crease to partner Shashank, Punjab Kings required another 69 runs in 27 balls against a quality bowling lineup of Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the duo flexed their muscles again and kept PBKS alive till the penultimate ball of the game.

While they added 66 runs in just 27 deliveries, the target was too big to chase, and PBKS fell short by two runs. Both Shashank and Ashutosh remained unbeaten and showed they are not one-match wonders and can do an arduous job with consistency.

Fans react as Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma impress again

Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma nearly pulled off a miracle and won the game for their team. Jaydev Unadkat had 29 runs to defend in the final over, but Ashutosh started with two sixes to put him under pressure.

However, Unadkat somehow managed to hold his nerves and defend the total despite conceding 26 off the final one. Eventually, the maximum Unadkat hit on the final delivery of the first innings made a difference.

Harshal Patel dropped the catch, and the ball went over the ropes to give SRH six valuable runs, which precisely saved the Orange Army. The reactions from the fans are in plenty, with most of them praising Shashank and Ashutosh’s gutsy efforts.

Punjab Kings will stay at their home, with their following three matches scheduled in Mullanpur. PBKS will hope to remove over-dependency on the young duo and fire as a unit, with the focus cast on the top-order that has blown hot and cold so far.

