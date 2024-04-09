'Next Superstar:' Hanuma Vihari delighted with 20-year-old SRH player's maiden IPL fifty

The Indian Premier League (IPL) provides a world-class stage for young players to express themselves and show their superior talent to the world.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) provides a world-class stage for young players to express themselves and show their superior talent to the world. Numerous cricketers have shone in the cash-rich league and carved a niche for themselves, with some also playing for their national teams.

Another young talent with massive potential displayed his superior batting skillsets during the game between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Mullanpur. The player showed top-notch game awareness and weaved a prudent knock under pressure to take his team out of troubled waters.

Nitish Reddy, the 20-year-old all-rounder from Andhra, impressed one and all with his batting expertise and scored 64 runs in 37 balls, including four boundaries and five maximums, at a strike rate of 172.97. When Reddy arrived, SRH were in a spot of bother and required a partnership to get back on track.

Nitish Reddy joined hands with Abdul Samad, and the duo played counter-attacking knocks to put PBKS under pressure. Reddy was flawless with his stroke play and looked unperturbed with wickets falling on the other end.

Hanuma Vihari praises Nitish Reddy’s impressive knock

When Nitish Reddy scored 14 runs in eight balls, with the help of one boundary and a maximum, Hanuma Vihari tweeted that it was just a glimpse from Nitish. Vihari asked to invest in Reddy, labelling him as the “next big thing” and “rare commodity”.

Next super star ⭐️ https://t.co/s8apIXPmAS — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) April 9, 2024

As Nitish Reddy accumulated his maiden IPL fifty against Punjab Kings, Vihari quoted his own tweet, saying “Next super star”. Vihari also tweeted about Nitish’s background, revealing his father left his job to help his son make a career in cricket.

“NKR- comes from a humble background. His father left his job for his career, he guided him and nurtured him. His hard work has paid dividends and I’ve seen him whn he was 17 years old. Proud of him of how he’s grown as a player.Asset for SRH n India in the future!”

His father left his job for his career, he guided him and nurtured him. His hard work has paid dividends and I've seen him whn he was 17 years old. Proud of him of how he's grown as a player.Asset for SRH n India in the future! — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) April 9, 2024

Vihari has seen Nitish Reddy grow since his initial days since both used to play for Andhra. In fact, Vihari has captained Andhra till this domestic season and worked closely with Reddy.

