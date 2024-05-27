Dinesh Karthik reveals how Simon Doull and others fired Virat Kohli up to deliver his best in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli emerged as the highest run-scorer of IPL 2024 with 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69.

Virat Kohli had a season to remember in IPL 2024 as the veteran RCB batter scored 741 runs in 15 games to take the Orange Cap. Right from the start, Kohli looked in good touch. However, his strike rate was under the scanner and he was criticized for batting slowly.

But in the second half of the league stage, Kohli turned his beast mode on as his strike rate touched new heights. He took on the bowlers in the powerplay and even showed great intent against the spinners, constantly smashing them for fours and sixes. His slog sweeps against spinners were a treat to watch.

Kohli's positivity spread on to other RCB players, who started performing collectively well to take the team to the playoffs. Unfortunately, the team lost their eliminator match to Rajasthan Royals. Kohli finished IPL 2024 with an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69, which is much higher than his career strike rate.

Dinesh Karthik reveals how Simon Doull and others fired Virat Kohli up

RCB wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik revealed how constant chirping about the strike rate fired up Virat Kohli. While speaking on Cricbuzz, Karthik talked about the criticism that Kohli received from Simon Doull and other experts, and how it helped to get the best out of him.

"I can write a book on how he was this year. He started okay but thanks to people like Simon (Doull) and a few others, they just really spurred him on. And you don't want to see that side of Virat Kohli. I think he thrives on that. He is someone who inadvertently wants to hold on to certain things to do well," Karthik said.

"He loves proving people wrong, and even though he might not come out and say it, it really fuels his passion and he's like a molten lava coming out. He's fiery and you don't want to be anywhere close to it because you're going to get burnt for sure because he's done this time and time again," he added.

Karthik also mentioned Kohli's role in RCB's success and how his intensity on the field and intimidating style puts the pressure on the opposition.

"You can speak about RCB, the success, and all of that; it is not happening without that man. I'm not saying this with his batting. It's the intimidating feeling that he gives when he's on the field, the way he pushes fielders, if you ever had a mic in one of those timeouts, my god!" the 38-year-old said.

"There will be a lot of bleeps for a start and Ben Stokes will be mentioned a bit, but if you look past all that, the intensity that he carries and he expects each player to do well. I doff my hat to him. To be doing that in the 17th year of IPL, stand up and applaud the man. RCB and its fans should be grateful to have a guy like that," Karthik paid a tribute to Kohli.

Dinesh Karthik announced his retirement from IPL after RCB's last game of this season against Rajasthan Royals. Karthik had a good season with the bat as he scored 326 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 187.35.

