Ambati Rayudu slams Virat Kohli; says Orange Cap won't win you IPL

Former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu is in the headlines once again as he has taken a dig at star RCB batter Virat Kohli. While speaking to Star Sports after Kolkata Knight Riders' victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final, Rayudu touched upon the fact that individual performances won't win you the IPL.

"Over the years, it is not the orange cap that wins you the IPL but contributions like 300 runs each or 400 runs each,” Rayudu said.

Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap for IPL 2024 as he finished with 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75. Kohli was instrumental in taking his side Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the playoffs despite a disappointing show in the first half of the season. But RCB faltered in the playoffs as they lost the eliminator match to Rajasthan Royals.

RCB is one of the most popular teams in the IPL. They have had players like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, Kevin Pietersen, and many more great players in the past but are still waiting for their maiden IPL title.

Rayudu's earlier dig at RCB

This is not the first time when Ambati Rayudu has taken a dig at RCB. After RCB's win over CSK, Rayudu mocked the fans' celebrations by saying that CSK should give one of their trophies to RCB so that they can parade it around Bengaluru.

Ambati Rayudu was visibly upset by Chennai Super Kings' early exit from the tournament and even got emotional. Rayudu retired from the IPL last year after Chennai Super Kings won its fifth IPL title. Currently, he is working as an expert with Star Sports for the IPL 2024.

Coming to the game, Kolkata Knight Riders clinched its third IPL title and ended the 10-year wait for a trophy. KKR were clinical on the day as Sunrisers had no answers to them. Apart from the toss, almost nothing went SRH's way as failed to put up a fight in the final.

