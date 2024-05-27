Mitchell Starc responds to trolls on price tag after Player of the Match performance in IPL 2024 final

The left-arm quick was instrumental in the first qualifier and the final as he was adjudged 'Player of the Match' in both the games.

Kolkata Knight Riders put up a dominating performance in the IPL 2024 final to clinch their third IPL title. On the big occasion of the final, KKR needed their experienced players to step up and they did exactly that. There are not many players who can raise their game going into the big matches. But Mitchell Starc can certainly do that as he showed in the IPL 2024 final.

Starc didn't have a good start to his IPL 2024 season. The 34-year-old struggled for rhythm and went for plenty of runs in the initial games. But as the league stage was coming to an end, Starc seemed to find his rhythm back. It was clearly visible through his run-up and follow-through that he was looking more potent and threatening as he went into the playoffs.

In the Qualifier 1, Starc produced a stunning display fast bowling with the new ball as he took 3-34 in 4 overs, which included the prized scalp of Travis Head. His performance took KKR to the final. But Starc did not stop here. In the final, he continued from where he left off in the first qualifier.

The left-arm quick dismissed Abhishek Sharma in the first over of the match with a peach of a ball which hit the top of off stump. He also picked up the wicket of Rahul Tripathi in his third over to leave SRH in disarray. Starc's 2-14 in 3 overs was enough for him to win the 'Player of the Match' award in the final.

Mitchell Starc responds to trolls on price tag

In the post-match presentation, Ravi Shastri asked Mitchell Starc about the pressure of being the most expensive player. The left-arm fast bowlers credited his experience for dealing with these expecctations.

"Yeah, there's been plenty of jokes and what not made about the money. But it's been a long time since I have played the IPL. I am older and an experienced player now, that's helped with managing all the expectations. I am certainly glad I am a bit more experienced and older to deal with all of that," Starc replied.

Speaking about the tournament, the Australian quick lauded his captain Shreyas Iyer for leading the team brilliantly throughout the season.

"Probably the two most exciting teams in the final, it was a great night. We lost the toss and got to use the ball first. Having watched the game a few nights ago here, not really sure what the wicket was going to do. We spoke about adapting to the conditions. Shreyas was fantastic with the way he used his bowlers and his fields, has been all season, so credit to him there," Starc added.

Mitchell Starc was signed for a whopping INR 24.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 auction. Going by his performances in the initial games, there were doubts about his potency in T20 cricket. He was trolled heavily for his lacklustre performance.

But Starc delivered when his team needed him the most. He won the 'Player of the Match' awards in the first qualifier and the final, which shows his ability to perform in big matches. The left-armer is not new to winning big trophies. He is one of the few players in the world who have won the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup, and the ICC Test Championship.

