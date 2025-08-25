News
Backup plan for KKR? Youngster Seen Honing Wicketkeeping Skills In Build-up To IPL 2026 [WATCH]
indian-premier-league-ipl

Backup plan for KKR? Youngster Seen Honing Wicketkeeping Skills In Build-up To IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 26, 2025
4 min read

He has scored over 400 runs in the IPL.

Backup plan for KKR? Youngster Seen Honing Wicketkeeping Skills In Build-up To IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Considering how fast the game is moving ahead, it is not wonder that players are looking to add multiple dimensions to their skills set. With the rising demands of the shortest format, it is not longer the trend for a player to focus on just one area of expertise. In such a situation, youngsters stand the best chance to hone their existing skills to remain in the scheme of things for a franchise. A young Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star was seen doing the same recently.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, the aggressive batter from KKR was seen working on his wicketkeeping skills in the build-up to the upcoming season for the Indian Premier League (IPL). This will allow him to stay in contention for a retention, as well as give the franchise another option behind the wickets. The 21-year-old was one of India’s brightest stars in the recent ICC Men’s U19 World Cup, and has made a mark in the IPL already.

Have a look at this snippet, in which the youngster is seen working on his wicketkeeping skills, using multiple techniques and drills.

How Angkrish Raghuwanshi’s Glovework Can Be Vital For KKR

The three-time IPL champions can make use of Raghuvanshi’s wicketkeeping skills. To say the least, it will allow them to vacate a place in the playing XI, which can be utilised to add another player who can create an impact. Quinton de Kock and Rahmatullah Gurbaz are the two wicketkeeping options which the franchise have. They hardly used to services of Gurbaz last season.

To add to that, both Gurbaz and de Kock are foreign players. If Raghuvanshi is able to take up the mantle of being the wicketkeeper for the franchise, they could actually vacate another spot in their playing XI. The youngster is supremely aggressive and knows his way with the bat. He can be sent to open the batting.

Taking this call might solve the problem for the wicketkeeper-batter once and for all for the franchise. Having a good batter who can keep wickets is something that teams really struggle with. But KKR might be on the cusp of a wonderful opportunity here. Having said that, it is still too early to determine whether the young star will be entrusted with the responsibility behind the stumps. The franchise has bigger problems to worry about, starting with the captaincy.

ALSO READ:

Why the Youngster Can Be An Asset At the Top Of the Order

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has the ability to provide brisk starts. He can get the team rolling to some fiery starts, something that the franchise is used to. Sending Sunil Narine to open the innings was a strategy used by KKR to maximize their run-scoring in the powerplay. And it reaped good rewards for them. On the same spectrum, Raghuvanshi possesses the skills to inflict the same danger upon the opportunity. But he has a better technique than Narine. And that’s where KKR can use him.

Having said that, the management will have to do a lot of thinking. If they are planning to let go of Ajinkya Rahane, they will have to think of acquiring a captain first. Raghuvanshi behind the stumps will surely solve a big piece of the jigsaw puzzle. But first, KKR need to determine the man at the helm. This will help them to cover the brutal mistake of letting Shreyas Iyer go after winning the IPL last year.

The talented youngster has played two seasons for KKR. In IPL 2025, he featured in 12 matches, scoring 300 runs at an average of 33.33. He has scored a solitary fifty in each of the two seasons. But what is most impressive in his two-year stint is the strike-rate. Raghuvanshi has played witha strike-rate of 144.68 in the IPL overall, which is good for a batter at the top. He also has the ability to manufacture cheeky shots and can unsettle the bowlers with his explosive batting.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi
IPL 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

