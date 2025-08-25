3 Teams That Could Target Rehan Ahmed At IPL 2026 Auction

Since moving up the batting order, he has been in great form across formats.

England youngster Rehan Ahmed could be one of the players to get a bid in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. Currently playing in The Hundred 2025, the bowling all-rounder has scored 152 runs in seven matches and picked up seven wickets at an economy of 7.20.

Earlier in the T20 Blast, he scored 300 runs in nine matches and picked up eight wickets in six innings. In the County Championship Division Two, he scored 760 runs and claimed 23 wickets. Overall, Rehan is having a brilliant season. If he continues this form, he will surely attract bids from the IPL franchises.

All matches (56) Caribbean Premier League, 2025 DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – GAW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 SWDM 150/5 ADKRDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 GGDM – DCDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 ADKRDM – MIEDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 DVDM – SWDM – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS 48/2 WDL 98/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – CDK 23/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – ODW – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – ACB – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – BAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – BAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Manchester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – SURR – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 JER 348/3 DEN 61/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 GER-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – NED-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS 150/2 TTS 144/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – ATR 91/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 TTS – KBTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – CAGS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML 90/10 HBT 195/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD 100/4 GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC 93/5 ROS 118/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – ROS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 NSBB 144/6 GCT 145/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 VLLY – SGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB – WYN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – MAO – Fixtures Standings Live – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W 63/2 LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS 149/6 MEMA 41/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – GOLS 0/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – NOSK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – KARS – Fixtures Standings

Let’s take a look at the three teams that might look to target Rehan Ahmed in the IPL 2026 auction.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals could target Rehan Ahmed in the auction as they need an all-rounder who can bat in the top or middle order. If they release Wanindu Hasaranga before next season, the legbreak googly bowler could be a strong option for the team.

Also, RR likes to groom young players, as we have seen with Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and now Vaibhav Suryavanshi. RR struggled in IPL 2025 because they lacked a reliable player who could bowl four overs and contribute with the bat as well. Their spinners, Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, also struggled throughout the season, which is another reason RR might need a player like Rehan.

ALSO READ:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2025. They will be looking to make some big changes in the squad by releasing players and targeting fresh talent in the upcoming auction. The franchise, which used to rely on experienced players, has now started trusting youngsters like Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, and Shaikh Rasheed, among others.

Rehan Ahmed could be one of the players they might look at, especially if Ravichandran Ashwin is released. He could form a strong partnership with Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad. It is also likely that Rachin Ravindra, who had a disappointing season, might get released, making Rehan a like-for-like alternative.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished seventh in the season, and one of the reasons they struggled was their bowling, especially the spinners. Adam Zampa was ruled out after playing two matches. They had young Zeeshan Ansari along with part-timers like Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.

They later added Harsh Dubey as a replacement, but it was still an area where they lacked. This is where Rehan Ahmed could be a good option, as he would balance both batting and bowling. If they need a player who can play an anchor role at No.3, he could be a good choice. He can also bowl four overs in every match.