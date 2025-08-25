3 Teams That Could Target Rehan Ahmed At IPL 2026 Auction

Since moving up the batting order, he has been in great form across formats.
England youngster Rehan Ahmed could be one of the players to get a bid in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. Currently playing in The Hundred 2025, the bowling all-rounder has scored 152 runs in seven matches and picked up seven wickets at an economy of 7.20.
Earlier in the T20 Blast, he scored 300 runs in nine matches and picked up eight wickets in six innings. In the County Championship Division Two, he scored 760 runs and claimed 23 wickets. Overall, Rehan is having a brilliant season. If he continues this form, he will surely attract bids from the IPL franchises.
Let’s take a look at the three teams that might look to target Rehan Ahmed in the IPL 2026 auction.
Rajasthan Royals could target Rehan Ahmed in the auction as they need an all-rounder who can bat in the top or middle order. If they release Wanindu Hasaranga before next season, the legbreak googly bowler could be a strong option for the team.
Also, RR likes to groom young players, as we have seen with Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and now Vaibhav Suryavanshi. RR struggled in IPL 2025 because they lacked a reliable player who could bowl four overs and contribute with the bat as well. Their spinners, Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, also struggled throughout the season, which is another reason RR might need a player like Rehan.
Chennai Super Kings finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2025. They will be looking to make some big changes in the squad by releasing players and targeting fresh talent in the upcoming auction. The franchise, which used to rely on experienced players, has now started trusting youngsters like Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, and Shaikh Rasheed, among others.
Rehan Ahmed could be one of the players they might look at, especially if Ravichandran Ashwin is released. He could form a strong partnership with Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad. It is also likely that Rachin Ravindra, who had a disappointing season, might get released, making Rehan a like-for-like alternative.
Sunrisers Hyderabad finished seventh in the season, and one of the reasons they struggled was their bowling, especially the spinners. Adam Zampa was ruled out after playing two matches. They had young Zeeshan Ansari along with part-timers like Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.
They later added Harsh Dubey as a replacement, but it was still an area where they lacked. This is where Rehan Ahmed could be a good option, as he would balance both batting and bowling. If they need a player who can play an anchor role at No.3, he could be a good choice. He can also bowl four overs in every match.