Kolkata Knight Riders produced a dominating display with bat and ball on the night of the final to clinch their third IPL title.

Kolkata Knight Riders were crowned the IPL champions for the third time in the history when they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in the IPL 2024 final. KKR won the title last time in 2014 and had to wait for 10 years for this trophy.

In the final, it was all about Knight Riders, who did not allow the Sunrisers to move ahead. After opting to bat first, SRH were bundled out for just 113 in 18.3 overs, the lowest total by any team in an IPL final. Mitchell Starc bowled a superb spell with the new ball by picking up 2 wickets, which put Sunrisers on the backfoot straight away. Other KKR bowlers were right on the money as well.

In reply, KKR lost Sunil Narine early but carried on with their explosive display of batting that they have shown throughout the tournament. Knight Riders took just 10.3 overs to reach the target as Venkatesh Iyer stayed unbeaten on 52 off 26 balls.

WATCH: Kolkata Knight Riders' winning moment in the IPL 2024 final

After Venkatesh Iyer hit the winning runs, the players ran into the ground and celebrations began in the KKR camp. The players hugged each other in the ground and the dugout, and were filled with joy after a fantastic win. It was an emotional moment for some senior players like Andre Russell, who seemed relieved after the win. Russell did not have much to do with the bat this season as Kolkata's top order and middle order clicked most ot the time.

But he was exceptional with the ball as he picked up 19 wickets and finished as the fourth highest wicket-taker. Russell took 3 wickets in the final as well, which included the wickets of Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, and Pat Cummins. Andre Russell's fitness was under the scanner before this season but he proved that he is still among the best.

KKR's coaching staff also seemed ecastatic of the team's victory. Head coach Chandrakant Pandit, mentor Gautam Gambhir, and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar were all smiles and relieved after the team's dominating performance.

WATCH: Shahrukh Khan does Harshit Rana's Flying Kiss celebration after IPL 2024 title triumph

The owners Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan also congratulated the team for their magnificent performance and celebrated with them. It was a proud moment for the franchise which finished on the seventh spot last season. With this win, Kolkata Knight Riders won its third IPL trophy, and are just behind Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in terms of IPL title wins.

