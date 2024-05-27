WATCH: Shahrukh Khan does Harshit Rana's Flying Kiss celebration after IPL 2024 title triumph

SRK gave the bowler a perfect tribute for his contributions in KKR's supremely successful season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) put up a stellar display to come out on top and eclipse opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) final to win their third overall title.

After Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who have won five title, KKR is the next-best team after adding a third crown to their tally tonight.

Following the win, while the players and the management were celebrating on the Chepauk ground, one moment stole the limelight.

It was when KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan imitated pacer Harshit Rana's famous or rather infamous celebration.

Rana made it popular during the IPL 2024 season when he gave a flying kiss to SRH's Mayank Agarwal during the league stages. However, it came with consequences where he was fined a part of his match fee.

He then almost again repeated it against Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Abhishek Porel following which he was an issued a one-match ban.

Nevertheless, although he couldn't repeat it on the pitch, the celebration caught on and went viral on social media. And today, SRK gave the bowler a perfect tribute for his contributions in KKR's supremely successful season by imitating a flying-kiss.

Harshit Rana enjoyed a sublime IPL 2024 season

Rana had an extremely fruitful campaign as well, finishing with a tally of 19 wickets in 13 matches played.

The 22-year-old put up a clinical display in the summit clash as well, bowling a spell where he picked up two wickets and leaked only 24 runs from his quota of four overs.

It was KKR's sublime bowling performance that restricted SRH to the lowest-ever total in an IPL final - 113.

KKR eventually chased down the target comfortably with 8 wickets remaining and 57 balls to spare.

