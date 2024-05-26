WATCH: Andre Russell breaks down crying after IPL 2024 win

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scripted a memorable performance to win the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) title after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the summit clash.

A key cog in their supremely successful season was West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell.

The dynamic right-hander once again delivered the goods for his team in the decisive clash, picking up three wickets and curbed SRH to a paltry total.

Russell finished the season with 19 wickets in 15 games while also contributing 222 runs, batting at a staggering strike rate of 185.00.

Following the win, Russell could be seen breaking down into tears.

"I don't have the words to explain right now [holds back tears]. It means so much. With all the fans supporting us right throughout. We, as players, trying to go game after game to get the job done," said Russell after the win.

KKR lifts IPL trophy after a decade

Speaking about the match, the KKR bowlers absolutely dominated the game right from the start and SRH never really looked confident in the match. After Mitchell Starc drew first blood in the opening over of the game, the KKR bowlers made continuous inroads as the SRH batting line-up crumbled down.

In the end, KKR bowled SRH out for a paltry score of 113, the lowest-ever total in an IPL final.

Chasing a moderately easy score, KKR lost big-hitter Sunil Narine early in their innings on just the second over.

After Narine's departure for just 6 runs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer took the game away from SRH with an outstanding 91-run stand for the second wicket.

Shreyas Iyer came out with only formalities left as both the Iyers saw KKR over the finishing line to register a masive 8-wicket win and lift their third IPL title in the process after a decade, having last won it in 2014.

