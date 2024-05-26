Shahrukh Khan offered Gautam Gambhir 'blank cheque' to bring him from LSG: Reports

The reports surfaced amidst current speculations of Gambhir being a potential option for the India head coach role.

In a recent development coming in, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shahrukh Khan had apparently offered a blank cheque to team mentor Gautam Gambhir to lock him down to the franchise for the next 10 years.

The reports surfaced amidst current speculations of Gambhir being a potential option for the India head coach role after current coach Rahul Dravid's tenure ends after the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

A report in Dainik Jagran has suggested that Gambhir, who is also interested in the India head coach job wants a 100% assurance over his selection if he fills out the application for the role. If the BCCI is only looking at Gambhir as one of the 'candidates', he isn't going to apply, the report higlights.

Gambhir has apparently shown an interest for the head coach job and with a number of foreign cricketers like Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer, Andy Flower, and Stephe Fleming amongst others opting out, the former left-hander is a frontrunner for the role.

Gambhir's arrival has turned around KKR's fortunes

On the other hand, Gambhir's arrival from LSG ahead of IPL 2024 has worked wonders for KKR.

Gambhir, who led KKR to both their titles in 2012 and 2014 once again turned around KKR's fortunes as they finished at the top of the points table and then won Qualifier 1 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to directly book their berth in the IPL 2024 final.

Speaking about the IPL 2024 Final, KKR made an exceptional start to the match as their bowlers bundled out SRH for a paltry score of 113.

Chasing 114, KKR are currently looking well on course for a third title win with the socreline reading 42 for 1 in 3.2 overs.

