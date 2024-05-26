WATCH: Mitchell Starc delivers 'ball of the tournament' during IPL 2024 final to dismiss Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek was left completely clueless as Starc drew first blood for KKR.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) Final match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR's Australian speedster Mitchell Starc gave a testament to his lethal bowling as he got the two-time winners off to a terrific start by clean bowling SRH's talented batter Abhishek Sharma.

The incident happened on the very first over of the match on the penultimate ball. Starc's delivery moved in the air as Abhishek was left completely clueless and the ball went in and shattered the stumps.

It was a ripping delivery from the Aussie as the ball angled in to draw the left-handed batter forward and then after landing, nipped away.

Starc, who became the IPL's most expensive buy after KKR spent a whopping amount of INR 24.75 crore in the IPL 2024 auction justified his lofty price tag with his clinical bowling in the high-octane clash.

KKR bowlers dismantle SRH's batting lineup in IPL 2024 Final

Soeaking about the match, the KKR bowlers have absolutely dominated SRH's explosive batting lineup so far.

SRH seems to have lost the plot, losing wickets in regular intervals as the KKR bowlers make inroads continuously.

Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell are the pick of the bowlers so far with both bowlers picking up two scalps each.

The SRH scoreboard currently reads 71 for 6 in 11.5 overs with Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad currently at the crease.

SRH have previously lost to KKR in the Qualifier 1 and will hope to avenge the loss tonight but it's looking like a tall ask at the moment.

However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side currently have the edge as they look to tighten the noose further on SRH and curb their scoring rate as much as possible.

