WATCH: Shreyas Iyer dances during coin toss of IPL 2024 Final

During the coin toss for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) Final match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Chepauk stadium, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer was spotted doing a little dance while throwing the coin in the air.

Opposition skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat. It will turn out to be an excellent decision if there isn't any dew in the second inning. However, the presence of dew would favour the KKR batters.

Given that SRH played at the venue a couple of days before in the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and absolutely outclassed them, Pat Cummins had an edge while making his decision.

KKR bowlers dominate SRH batters in IPL 2024 Final

Speaking about the match, the KKR bowlers made a stunning start to the game to absolutely dominate SRH's explosive batters. Australian speedster Mitchell Starc drew first blood in the very first over to dismiss talented SRH youngster Abhishek Sharma cheaply for just 2 runs.

Vaibhav Arora then continued the momentum for the two-time winners by getting the prized scalp of destructive Australian batter Travis Head in the very next over as he departed for a golden duck.

The SRH scorecard currently reads 21 for 2 in 3.5 overs with Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram currently at the crease.

SRH have previously lost to KKR in the Qualifier 1 and will hope to avenge the loss tonight.

However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side currently have the edge as they look to tighten the noose further on SRH and curb their scoring rate as much as possible.

