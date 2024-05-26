IPL 2024 final washout scenarios: Who will be champions if the KKR vs SRH final in Chepauk is abandoned?

After more than two months, we finally have two teams competing with each other for the coveted IPL trophy. The IPL 2024 final is here with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk. The two teams have met twice before this season and KKR emerged victorious on both the occasions.

The most recent meet was in Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad, where Knight Riders thrashed Sunrisers by 8 wickets with 38 balls to spare. Although anything can happen in a knockout game, Shreyas Iyer's men are slight favorites to win the game.

A day before the final, Kolkata Knight Riders were scheduled to practice in their final session under floodlights. However, rain ensured that the Knight Riders had to cancel their practice session before the big game. The players had just ended their usual football warm-up before the rain started pouring down heavily, ensuring the players stay indoors.

The pitch designated for the final match was quickly covered by the grandstaff to prevent it from any damage.

Weather forecast for the final

The weather forecast says that there is no official forecast for rain although, cloudy skies are expected for the game. However, a minor rain threat looms due to Cyclone Remal in the northern Bay of Bengal, potentially affecting Chennai as well.

What happens if IPL 2024 final gets washed out?

If the game is washed out on Sunday (May 26), the reserve day, which is scheduled for Monday (May 27), will come into the equation. The weather is clear for the reserve day and there is no chance of rain. If the rain interrupts the IPL 2024 final on Sunday, matches will be shortened according to the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method.

In case the rain persists even on the reserve day and no play is possible, the team that is higher on the points table will be declared the IPL 2024 winners. In that scenario, Kolkata Knight Riders will lift the title as they lead the IPL 2024 points table.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also read: Big blow to KKR before IPL 2024 final; Check why

In the league stage, Kolkata Knight Riders finished on top of the points table with 20 points while Sunrisers Hyderabad finished second with 17 points to their name.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.