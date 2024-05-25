Big blow to KKR before IPL 2024 final; Check why

This news can give the SRH players and management a psychological edge over their opposition.

In a recent development coming in, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were dealt a major blow to their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) Final against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 26 (Sunday).

The two-time IPL winners couldn't conduct their practice session ahead of the summit clash tomorrow as it was hampered by rain, Hindustan Times confirmed.

Although not practically, but this news can give the SRH players and management a psychological edge over their opposition.

The grand finale promises to be a mouthwatering clash as it will be a rematch of the Qualifier 1 where KKR outclassed SRH to book their finale berth directly.

The SRH, now, have a chance to avenge that loss and lift the coveted trophy under their new leader Pat Cummins.

SRH and KKR set to lock horns in a high-octane clash

The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR has enjoyed a sublime season, finishing at the top of the points table, with 20 points and only three losses. They continued it into the playoffs to absolutely eclipse SRH and advance to the Finals.

SRH, on the other hand, made an explosive start to the season, shattering the record for highest-ever total in IPL history, not once but twice.

Although they lost steam in the middle for a little while, they picked up pace eventually to finish as the No.2 spot right after KKR in the league standings with 17 points.

Interestingly, both teams also boast of the highest and second highest most expensive player in the league's history.

During the auction, SRH broke the bank to secure their new skipper Pat Cummins for a whopping INR 20.5 crore making him the most expensive buy.

However, KKR would go on to break that record immediately after buy roping in 2023 ODI World Cup winner Mitchell Starc for a record amount of INR 24.75 crore.

