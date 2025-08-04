Gujarat Titans Youngster Slams Second Consecutive Fifty In DPL 2025, Makes Strong Case For IPL 2026 Retention

The Gujarat Titans were beaten by the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of IPL 2025.

Amid all the fiasco in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Gujarat Titans (GT) youngster Anuj Rawat is silently creating an impact in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. The youngster has now scored his second consecutive fifty in the tournament helping his team to score a competitive 208/4. Though it came in a losing cause for the East Delhi Riders, Rawat’s knock will boost the confidence of his team going ahead in the tournament.

The West Delhi Lions won the toss and chose to bowl first. After a decent start from the Riders, Anuj Rawat walked in to bat at No.4. He remained unbeaten on 73, and took just 38 deliveries to get to the score. His innings comprised of six fours and five maximums. Mayank Rawat also scored 40 off 28 balls to steer the score over the 200-run mark. None of the West Delhi Lions’ bowlers could make an impact and were all sent to the cleaners with an economy of six and more.

The Lions pounced on what clearly looked like a batting paradise. After the first wicket fell for a mere score of 13 runs, Krish Yadav and Ayush Doseja stitched a 114-run partnership for the second wicket. Skipper Nitish Rana also chipped in with a quickfire 15-ball 39, and the Lions chased the target in 17.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Though this was the first game for the Lions in the tournament, the Riders played their second. But the run-rate for the latter has taken a hit after today’s loss.

How Anuj Rawat Can Bolster Gujarat Titans’ Chances

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has got a multi-dimensional game. His frequent exploits with the bat have shown that he can hit the long ball. But Rawat can also dig in and stitch a mature partnership if need be. His wicketkeeping also adds flavour to any team he plays for. Through his performances in the Delhi Premier League 2025, Rawat will look to knock on the doors of the Gujarat Titans’ selectors in order to claim a retention spot.

Rawat’s domestic numbers ooze class and potential. In 34 First-class matches, he possesses 1435 runs, with three hundreds and five fifties with a highest score of 134. In the shortest format of the game, he has scored 1259 runs in 71 matches that he has featured in, with five fifties. To add to that, he holds an average of 42.28 in his List A career with eight fifties in 27 innings. Rawat has been a part of three franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), namely Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and GT. His longest stint was in 2023, in which he played nine matches for RCB, averaging 30.33 that season.

Anuj Rawat is one of the best wicketkeepers the Gujarat Titans have after Jos Buttler. But what makes a strong case for the youngster is his ability to bat in the death overs. Rawat has shown time and again in the domestic circuit that he can strike the long ball. Though he has been walking out in the middle-order for his franchise in DPL 2025, his IPL franchise will surely be watching the youngster from close quarters. If Jos Buttler turns uncertain for the next season, they might want to invest in Rawat.

