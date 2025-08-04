News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Gujarat Titans Youngster Slams Second Consecutive Fifty In DPL 2025, Makes Strong Case For IPL 2026 Retention
indian-premier-league-ipl

Gujarat Titans Youngster Slams Second Consecutive Fifty In DPL 2025, Makes Strong Case For IPL 2026 Retention

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 4, 2025
3 min read

The Gujarat Titans were beaten by the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans Youngster Slams Second Consecutive Fifty In DPL 2025, Makes Strong Case For IPL 2026 Retention

Amid all the fiasco in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Gujarat Titans (GT) youngster Anuj Rawat is silently creating an impact in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. The youngster has now scored his second consecutive fifty in the tournament helping his team to score a competitive 208/4. Though it came in a losing cause for the East Delhi Riders, Rawat’s knock will boost the confidence of his team going ahead in the tournament.

Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
East Delhi Riders EDR

81/2

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
04 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
05 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
05 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Kreative Sports XI KSP

Guildford GUI

62/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Guildford GUI

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Guildford GUI

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Guildford GUI

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Neath
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

65/10

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

130/7

Nabajyoti Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 65 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

60/7

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Johor JOR

Melaka MEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Kelantan KELN

Pahang PHG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Putrajaya PUT

Sarawak SRAK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Hubli Tigers Women HTW

111/5

Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

126/6

Shivamogga Lioness Women beat Hubli Tigers Women by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

57/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
West Indies WI

176/6

Pakistan PAK

189/4

Pakistan won by 13 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
05 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings

The West Delhi Lions won the toss and chose to bowl first. After a decent start from the Riders, Anuj Rawat walked in to bat at No.4. He remained unbeaten on 73, and took just 38 deliveries to get to the score. His innings comprised of six fours and five maximums. Mayank Rawat also scored 40 off 28 balls to steer the score over the 200-run mark. None of the West Delhi Lions’ bowlers could make an impact and were all sent to the cleaners with an economy of six and more.

The Lions pounced on what clearly looked like a batting paradise. After the first wicket fell for a mere score of 13 runs, Krish Yadav and Ayush Doseja stitched a 114-run partnership for the second wicket. Skipper Nitish Rana also chipped in with a quickfire 15-ball 39, and the Lions chased the target in 17.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Though this was the first game for the Lions in the tournament, the Riders played their second. But the run-rate for the latter has taken a hit after today’s loss.

ALSO READ:

How Anuj Rawat Can Bolster Gujarat Titans’ Chances

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has got a multi-dimensional game. His frequent exploits with the bat have shown that he can hit the long ball. But Rawat can also dig in and stitch a mature partnership if need be. His wicketkeeping also adds flavour to any team he plays for. Through his performances in the Delhi Premier League 2025, Rawat will look to knock on the doors of the Gujarat Titans’ selectors in order to claim a retention spot.

Rawat’s domestic numbers ooze class and potential. In 34 First-class matches, he possesses 1435 runs, with three hundreds and five fifties with a highest score of 134. In the shortest format of the game, he has scored 1259 runs in 71 matches that he has featured in, with five fifties. To add to that, he holds an average of 42.28 in his List A career with eight fifties in 27 innings. Rawat has been a part of three franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), namely Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and GT. His longest stint was in 2023, in which he played nine matches for RCB, averaging 30.33 that season.

Anuj Rawat is one of the best wicketkeepers the Gujarat Titans have after Jos Buttler. But what makes a strong case for the youngster is his ability to bat in the death overs. Rawat has shown time and again in the domestic circuit that he can strike the long ball. Though he has been walking out in the middle-order for his franchise in DPL 2025, his IPL franchise will surely be watching the youngster from close quarters. If Jos Buttler turns uncertain for the next season, they might want to invest in Rawat.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Anuj Rawat
DPL 2025
East Delhi Riders
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2026 Auction
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Updated World Test Championship Standings After ENG vs IND 4th Test

WTC Points Table: Updated World Test Championship Standings After ENG vs IND 5th Test at The Oval

6:41 pm
CX Staff Writer
Mitchell Owen Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Australia

Few Chances in IPL 2025, but Punjab Kings Star Now Has Opportunity to Stamp Down IPL 2026 Retention in New Role for International Team

The right-hand batter scored a duck in his only IPL 2025 outing.
4:21 pm
Aditya Ighe
Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford showed his batting expertise again during the third T20I between the West Indies and Pakistan in Florida.

His Fifty Goes in Vain, but Gujarat Titans Player Strengthens His Case for IPL 2026 Retention With a Fighting Knock

He played a quality knock under pressure, even though it went in vain.
1:23 pm
Darpan Jain
After Going Unsold In IPL 2025 Auction, Former Delhi Capitals Star Yash Dhull Smashes Ton In Delhi Premier League To Re-Ignite IPL 2026 Chances

After Going Unsold In IPL 2025 Auction, Former Delhi Capitals Star Smashes Ton In Delhi Premier League To Re-Ignite IPL 2026 Chances

The Delhi Capitals youngster has led the Indian U19 team previously.
11:59 pm
Amogh Bodas
KL Rahul Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Auction trade

3 Teams That Could Trade KL Rahul From Delhi Capitals Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Rahul is a quality player and can keep the wickets, making him a complete package.
6:26 pm
Darpan Jain
Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper batter Anuj Rawat kicked off the fresh season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) with a fine knock.

He Didn’t Get a Game in IPL 2025, but Gujarat Titans Player Makes a Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With a Terrific Fifty in DPL 2025 Opener

He won the match for East Delhi Riders.
7:59 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.