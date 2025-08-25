Talented Opener Set To Become Hot Target In IPL 2026 Auction After Incredible Heroics In DPL 2025

He has played four matches for the Delhi Capitals.

The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 is showing no signs of slowing down. The league continues to impress with one blockbuster performance after the other. Former Delhi Capitals star Yash Dhull has scripted yet another fifty in the league, to add to his already awesome stint in the current season. As a result, he is set to become one of the hot targets ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.

The fixture between the Central Delhi Kings and the Purani Delhi 6 was reduced to 18 overs due to rain. The latter won the toss and put the Kings in to bat first. Dhull opened the innings and scored a magnificent 53 in just 37 deliveries to script another half-century in the tournament. His innings comprised of five boundaries and two maximums and came at a strike-rate of 143.24.

Though he was previously with the Delhi Capitals, the India U19 star went unsold in the auction for IPL 2025. With performances like these in the DPL 2025, he might be making a strong statement for an opening spot in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Teams That Can Target Yash Dhull In IPL 2026 Auction

In seven games this season in the DPL, Dhull has notched up 382 runs, which is the second-highest in the tournament as of now. His runs have come at an average of 95.5. Moreover, his strike-rate reads 171.30, which speaks volumes about his aggression at the top of the order. His performances in the league have been a testament to his technique and style of play.

As far as the IPL is concerned, any franchise which requires an opener can target Yash Dhull in the upcoming auctions. Teams like the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might find themselves in a situation where they need an opener. The advantage with having Yash Dhull in the ranks is that he has the luxury of time by his side. The 22-year-old has proven his class at various levels, right from his U19 days.

What this signing can do for a franchise, is that it will help them to keep an overseas spot free. Doing so might enable them to use the impact player role with a lot more freedom than what they usually do. To add to that, an Indian opener with great ability to accelerate at will, is not a quality that a lot of batters can offer. A few franchises might be on the lookout for the youngster from Delhi.

Impressive Numbers For Yash Dhull

India’s former U19 skipper is a force to reckon with in the domestic circuit. Other than his performances in the franchise leagues, he has made a strong case for himself in domestic cricket. At a very young age, he is entrusted with a lot of responsibility and so far, he hasn’t let his team down.

In 30 First-class matches, Dhull has scored as many as 2054 runs at a competitive average of 45.64. To add to that, he already possesses seven hundreds and six fifties in First-class cricket, with a highest score of an unbeaten 200. As far as List A cricket is concerned, Dhull has piled up 611 runs with a solitary ton in 18 innings. He is one of those batters who can pace his innings beautifully, according to the situation of the match.

In the shortest format too, the youngster hasn’t failed to impress. In as many as 28 matches, he has scored 826 runs at an impressive average of 41.30. He hasn’t got his share of opportunities in the IPL yet, and has featured in only four matches for the Delhi Capitals (DC). But with consistent performances like these, the youngster might be on the receiving end of an IPL 2026 contract.