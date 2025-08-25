Mumbai Indians Star Shines With Impressive 66, Might Make the Cut For Retention Ahead Of IPL 2026

He is yet to make his debut for the five-time IPL champions.

The Maharaja Trophy 2025 never fails to amaze! Just two weeks into the tournament, and it is already presenting us with superb knocks, spells and terrific nail-biters. The league, organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) aims at providing a platform to young players so that they can showcase their skills to the masses. More often than not, these are the same youngsters who go on to make a mark on the larger stage. Some of the performances in the league have been top-notch, and a Mumbai Indians star is the latest entrant to the list.

KL Shrijith, a 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter scored a composed 66 in the Maharaja Trophy 2025. The knock came in the fixture between the Hubli Tigers and the Shivamogga Lions. After the Lions opted to bowl, the Hubli Tigers scored a competitive 195/3 in their quota of 20 overs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Devdutt Padikkal fell for 33 after a blistering start. KL Shrijith walked in to bat at No.3, and played a composed knock to steer the team to a competitive total. He scored a valiant 66 in just 40 deliveries, in a knock that comprised two boundaries and six sixes.

To add to that, right-handed batter Abhinav Manohar The bowlers backed it up with a masterclass. The Shivamogga Lions were bundled out for a mere 90 in the second innings, losing by a massive 105 runs. The entire bowling attack stood up to the occasion, but Yash Raj Punja scalped three wickets in 23 deliveries, giving away just 18 runs. The Hubli Tigers have completed all their league games, and stand first in the points table with seven victories. This win will give them a massive boost ahead of the playoffs.

How KL Shrijith Can Be An Asset For the Mumbai Indians

The left-handed wicketkeeper batter has not made his debut for the Mumbai Indians yet. Having said that, the five-time IPL champions have picked Srijith as a back-up wicketkeeping option. Last season, they had the services of Ryan Rickelton behind the stumps. In the playoffs when the South African wasn’t available, Jonny Bairstow made an appearance. However, Srijith has all the ingredients to break into the playing XI of the side. As long as he keeps performing in the franchise leagues, it might just be a matter of time.

KL Srijith made a debut in the domestic circuit at 28, which is considered to be quite late in Indian cricket. He was picked by the Mumbai Indians in the mega auction, late in 2024. He was regarded as a white-ball specialist in Karnataka’s age group cricket. But to everyone’s surprise, Srijith smashed a ton on his First-class debut against Uttar Pradesh. The wicketkeeper-batter idolizes Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, and aims of taking his game to another level. Srijith has a lot to offer for the Mumbai Indians.

Along with a backup option for the five-time champions, the left-handed batter has an impressive strike-rate in the shortest format. In T20s, he has registered 393 runs at an average of 32.75. To add to that, Srijith possesses a strike rate nearing 140 in T20s, which is impressive for a top-order batter. As of now, it looks like Srijith will have to keep waiting for his chances in the IPL. But due to the performances he is showcasing in the Maharaja Trophy 2025, his retention spot might be sealed by the Mumbai Indians.