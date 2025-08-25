News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Mumbai Indians Star Shines With Impressive 66, Might Make the Cut For Retention Ahead Of IPL 2026
indian-premier-league-ipl

Mumbai Indians Star Shines With Impressive 66, Might Make the Cut For Retention Ahead Of IPL 2026

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 25, 2025
3 min read

He is yet to make his debut for the five-time IPL champions.

Mumbai Indians Star Shines With Impressive 66, Might Make the Cut For Retention Ahead Of IPL 2026

The Maharaja Trophy 2025 never fails to amaze! Just two weeks into the tournament, and it is already presenting us with superb knocks, spells and terrific nail-biters. The league, organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) aims at providing a platform to young players so that they can showcase their skills to the masses. More often than not, these are the same youngsters who go on to make a mark on the larger stage. Some of the performances in the league have been top-notch, and a Mumbai Indians star is the latest entrant to the list.

Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

MI Emirates Development MIEDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Manchester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Toss – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
25 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Jersey JER

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Germany Women GER-W

Italy Women ITA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
CECC CEC-A

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Thrissur Titans TTS

40/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Shivamogga Lions SML

Hubli Tigers HBT

10/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
IAS Invincibles IAI

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Northern Suburbs NSBB

144/6

Gold Coast GCT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Valley VLLY

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
South Brisbane SBB

Wynnum Manly WYN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
25 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings

KL Shrijith, a 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter scored a composed 66 in the Maharaja Trophy 2025. The knock came in the fixture between the Hubli Tigers and the Shivamogga Lions. After the Lions opted to bowl, the Hubli Tigers scored a competitive 195/3 in their quota of 20 overs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Devdutt Padikkal fell for 33 after a blistering start. KL Shrijith walked in to bat at No.3, and played a composed knock to steer the team to a competitive total. He scored a valiant 66 in just 40 deliveries, in a knock that comprised two boundaries and six sixes.

To add to that, right-handed batter Abhinav Manohar The bowlers backed it up with a masterclass. The Shivamogga Lions were bundled out for a mere 90 in the second innings, losing by a massive 105 runs. The entire bowling attack stood up to the occasion, but Yash Raj Punja scalped three wickets in 23 deliveries, giving away just 18 runs. The Hubli Tigers have completed all their league games, and stand first in the points table with seven victories. This win will give them a massive boost ahead of the playoffs.

ALSO READ:

How KL Shrijith Can Be An Asset For the Mumbai Indians

The left-handed wicketkeeper batter has not made his debut for the Mumbai Indians yet. Having said that, the five-time IPL champions have picked Srijith as a back-up wicketkeeping option. Last season, they had the services of Ryan Rickelton behind the stumps. In the playoffs when the South African wasn’t available, Jonny Bairstow made an appearance. However, Srijith has all the ingredients to break into the playing XI of the side. As long as he keeps performing in the franchise leagues, it might just be a matter of time.

KL Srijith made a debut in the domestic circuit at 28, which is considered to be quite late in Indian cricket. He was picked by the Mumbai Indians in the mega auction, late in 2024. He was regarded as a white-ball specialist in Karnataka’s age group cricket. But to everyone’s surprise, Srijith smashed a ton on his First-class debut against Uttar Pradesh. The wicketkeeper-batter idolizes Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, and aims of taking his game to another level. Srijith has a lot to offer for the Mumbai Indians.

Along with a backup option for the five-time champions, the left-handed batter has an impressive strike-rate in the shortest format. In T20s, he has registered 393 runs at an average of 32.75. To add to that, Srijith possesses a strike rate nearing 140 in T20s, which is impressive for a top-order batter. As of now, it looks like Srijith will have to keep waiting for his chances in the IPL. But due to the performances he is showcasing in the Maharaja Trophy 2025, his retention spot might be sealed by the Mumbai Indians.

Hubli Tigers
IPL 2026 Auction
Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025
Mumbai Indians
Shrijith Krishnan
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Punjab Kings Ricky Ponting Sarandeep Singh IPL 2025

Former India Batter Plays Down Ricky Ponting Impact In Punjab Kings Youngsters’ Performance During IPL 2025

Punjab Kings qualified for IPL playoffs and final after a decade.
6:40 pm
Aditya Ighe
Rajasthan Royals Youngster Breaks Silence on Becoming Captain Amidst Sanju Samson Exit Talks for IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals Youngster Breaks Silence on Becoming Captain Amidst Sanju Samson Exit Talks for IPL 2026

5:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Andy Flower Jonathan Trott Gulf Giants Shane Bond

Franchise Part Ways With Andy Flower Despite IPL 2025 Triumph, Named Former England Batter as His Successor

The team won the trophy in 2023 but failed to qualify in the 2025 season.
5:27 pm
Aditya Ighe
AB de Villiers Keeps 'Never Say Never' Stance On Potential Return To RCB In IPL 2026

AB de Villiers Keeps ‘Never Say Never’ Stance On Potential Return To RCB In IPL 2026

AB de Villiers scored over 5,000 runs in the IPL.
3:41 pm
Amogh Bodas
Wasim Jaffer nephew Armaan Jaffer Contract cancelled, ex Mumbai Indians Jayant Yadav recruited

Contract Cancelled for Nephew of Former India Star for Upcoming Domestic Season, Ex-Mumbai Indians Player Recruited

3:14 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
gujarat titans ipl 2025 workload management jasprit bumrah r sai kishore

‘I Was Old School’ – Gujarat Titans Star Explains How A Serious Injury Made Him Understand Importance Of Workload Management

The spinner has been waiting for a while to hit peak form
1:47 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.