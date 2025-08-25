Delhi Capitals Youngster Dazzles With Unbeaten 78, Enhances IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He has registered two fifties in the last two outings.
Delhi Capitals (DC) had a disappointing campaign in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They failed to reach the top four and one of the major reasons was their unsettled top four. Sameer Rizvi had limited opportunities in IPL 2025 but did a reasonable job.
The 21-year-old batter has been in excellent form lately in the UP T20 League 2025. On Monday, he added another impactful performance to his resume at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
In his latest outing for Kanpur Superstars, Sameer Rizvi was the standout performer for his side against Meerut Mavericks. He smashed an unbeaten 78 off 48 deliveries on a tricky pitch to power the total to 149.
Rizvi struck seven fours and five sixes in his knock. The quality of the knock can be understood by the fact that none of his teammates could touch the 25-run mark in the innings.
An 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 15th over — Sameer Rizvi’s bat is 𝙇𝙊𝙐𝘿 today!— UP T20 League (@t20uttarpradesh) August 25, 2025
Watch live on SonyLIV and Sony Sports Network. #UPT20League #ANAXUPT20League #KhiladiYahanBantaHai #KSvsMM pic.twitter.com/WfPPGfkzkq
Later, Kanpur Superstars had reduced their opponents to 41 for 2 at the end of eight overs. Rain denied any further play as they won the game by 14 runs on DLS method.
This wasn’t the first instance of the Sameer Rizvi brilliance in the tournament. Earlier, he made 45 off 36 against the same opponents. But his best came against Gaur Gorakhpur Lions recently, where he hammered 93 runs in just 49 balls.
Chasing 194, Rizvi put on a one-man show laced with nine fours and five maximums. Kanpur fell short by 13 runs but his knock earned him a big boost for his IPL 2026 retention chances.
Earlier this year, Rizvi batted in only four innings for Delhi Capitals but showed enough promise. He made 121 runs across those innings at a solid strike rate of 153. In the final league fixture, he scored an unbeaten 58 off 25 deliveries against Punjab Kings.
As the IPL 2026 auction approaches near, franchises and their scouts will be keeping a close eye on their talent. These recent performances should help Rizvi strengthen his case for the retention.
Rizvi has been rated as a phenomenal talent in Indian cricket. In IPL 2024 auction, he was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping amount of INR 8.4 crore. He played eight matches in that season but couldn’t do much as he batted lower down the order. Rizvi prefers to bat in the middle order, and it is something he can have at Delhi Capitals.