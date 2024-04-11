IPL 2024 has been all about the uncapped Indian stars so far. Most of these players, who have been signed at their base price, have already won matches for their respective teams on their own.

The Indian domestic players have been in top form in IPL 2024. These are some of those players who haven't even played much first-class cricket or List A cricket and were mostly unknown but have shown enough confidence to smash the best bowlers of the world.

This is what IPL brings to the table. These raw domestic Indian talents, on their day, are even more effective than some decorated international stars. In almost every IPL team, there are domestic players who have already played a vital role in making their team victorious. Let's have a look at some of the uncapped Indian stars who have been impressive in IPL 2024. Some of these players might be in consideration for the national team soon.

Eight uncapped Indian stars making waves in IPL 2024

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag might be young but he has been around the IPL set-up for some time now. He was always an exceptional talent which is the reason why Rajasthan Royals persisted with him for such a long time. From 2020, he averaged less than 20 in every season till 2023 but IPL 2024 finally brought out the best in him.

Parag has looked more confident and matured this season and has been tremendous while batting at No. 4 for Rajasthan Royals. He has already taken down some of the best bowlers in the world like Anrich Nortje. The 22-year-old has scored 185 runs in four matches till now at an average of 92.5 and a strike rate of 158.11.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has batted at a different level in IPL 2024. The left-hander has been brilliant at the top and has batted with utmost freedom. He smashed the fastest half-century of IPL 2024 against Mumbai Indians by reaching his fifty in just 16 balls. He has continued to provide rollicking starts to SRH which helps in building the momentum for the rest of the innings.

Abhishek too, has been around for some time now, but has realized his potential this year. His strike rate has been the most impressive part in his innings. In IPL 2024, he has scored 177 in five matches at an average of 35.40 and a blistering strike rate of 208.24.

Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh has been a revelation so far in IPL 2024. From being Punjab Kings' wrong buy at the auction to their hero, he has come a long way. He batted at No. 7 in the first three matches and played some eye-catching cameos for his team. But it was his innings against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad that turned it around for him. The 32-year-old came out to bat at No. 6 and took Punjab home in the penultimate ball of the match.

Shashank scored 61* off just 29 balls and hit 6 fours and 4 sixes during his knock. He went on to make an unbeaten 46 off 25 balls in the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, albeit in a losing cause. In IPL 2024 so far, he has scored 137 runs in five matches and has been dismissed just once. He has batted with a brilliant strike rate of 195.71.

Ashutosh Sharma

Another Punjab Kings youngster in this list is Ashutosh Sharma. He has played just two matches till now but has already created an impression. Ashutosh has been used as an impact player in both the matches. He played a gem of a knock against Gujarat Titans to score 31 runs off 17 balls and played a vital role in his team's victory.

The youngster played another blinder against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but failed to secure victory for his team by the barest of margins. Ashutosh Sharma has shown a lot of promise with his ability to hit the ball hard and it will be interesting to see how he performs in the rest of the season. He has scored 64 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 200.

Mayank Yadav

Probably the most exciting player in this list, is Mayank Yadav. Such has been his impact that he has bowled in just three matches so far and experts already want him to be considered for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Mayank has the unique ability to clock over 150 kph on a regular basis. The 21-year-old has already bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2024, which was bowled at 156.7 kph.

Mayank Yadav became Player of the Match in his first two IPL matches and played an instruental role in Lucknow Super Giants to victories. In three matches, he has picked up 6 wickets at an average of 9 and an economy rate of 6. He will be an exciting player to watch in the rest of the season.

Yash Thakur

Yash Thakur started playing IPL last year for Lucknow Super Giants and straight away created an impression. He bowls hard length balls and likes bowling wicket-to-wicket lines. He has continued his form this year as well. Yash picked up 5-30 in LSG's last match against Gujarat Titans.

In a game where Mayank Yadav wasn't at his best, Thakur stepped up and bowled a sensational spell. In IPL 2034, he has picked up 6 wickets in three matches at an average of 18.50. The young Vidarbha fast bowler will have a key role to play for LSG for the rest of the season.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy has played just two games in IPL 2024 but has already stamped his authority. In the match against Punjab Kings, he walked in at No. 4 when Sunrisers Hyderabad was in deep trouble. The situation worsened when SRH lost their best batter Heinrich Klaasen with the score reading 100-5.

But the 20-year-old held his composure and played a matured innings of 64 runs off 37 balls, which included 4 fours and 5 sixes. He also bowled three overs of pace bowling, picking up the important wicket of Jitesh Sharma. The young all-rounder clocked decent speeds around 138 kph and used his variations to great effect. Nitish has shown great promise and looking at his skillsets, he can be groomed for the future.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Raghuvanshi has batted with freedom in the two games he has batted so far. He is just a teenager but is confident enough to take on the best bowlers in the world. The 18-year-old is a top order batter who likes to dominate the bowling. He was at his best against Delhi Capitals when he scored 54 runs off just 27 balls. He hit 5 fours and 3 sixes during his knock.

In IPL 2023, he has scored 78 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 173.33. Raghuvanshi is also a part of India's title-winning Under-19 World Cup 2022 squad.

