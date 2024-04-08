Fastest fifties in IPL 2024: Indian batter tops the list

An Indian batter leads the list of fastest fifties scored in IPL 2024. Rest of the batters in the top five list are overseas.

The IPL 2024 has been a high-scoring tournament so far. We have seen some excellent pitches for batting and the batters have left no stone unturned in showing their skills. As a result, there have been a no, of high-scoring games and many batting records have been broken as well.

The record for the highest IPL total in an innings has been already broken this year with Sunrisers Hyderabad scoring 277-3 against Mumbai Indians. Just a week later, Kolkata Knight Riders came close to breaking this record but fell just five runs short. KKR's 272-7 became the second-highest IPL total ever.

The batters have been given the license to express themselves on these pitches. Even the venues of Chennai and Lucknow, which are traditionally known to assist the spinners and produce low-scoring games, have been producing high-scoring matches with batters not having issues in playing through the line and trusting the pace of the wickets. This has resulted in some of the fastest and entertaining half-centuries from the batters.

Fastest fifties in IPL 2024

Abhishek Sharma : 16 balls (SRH vs MI)

This has been a terrific season so far for Abhishek Sharma. The young left-hander has provided his team some fiery starts at the top which has enabled Sunrisers Hyderabad to take early advantage. Abhishek slammed the fastest fifty of the season till date from just 16 balls against Mumbai Indians at Hyderabad. The 23-year-old was dismissed for 63 runs off 23 balls, which included 3 fours and 7 sixes. In this record-breaking match, Sunrisers Hyderabad ended up scoring 277-3, the highest IPL score ever in an innings.

Travis Head : 18 balls (SRH vs MI)

In the same game where Abhishek Sharma scored a fifty off 16 balls, Travis Head was no less as he reached his fifty in just 18 balls. This was Head'e first match of the season and he gave a statement right away. Head scored 62 runs off just 24 balls, and hit 9 fours and 3 sixes during his stay at the crease. Both Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma smashed Mumbai Indians' bowlers all around the ground and stitched together a partnership of 68 runs off 22 balls.

Tristan Stubbs : 19 balls (DC vs MI)

Talented South African batter Tristan Stubbs lit up the IPL with a 19-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a mammoth target of 235 runs to win, Stubbs tried his best but could not take Delhi Capitals across the line. He remained not out on 71 runs off 25 balls, a knock which included 3 fours and 7 sixes.

Andre Russell : 20 balls (KKR vs SRH)

It is hard to keep Andre Russell out of this list as he is one of the most dangerous players in this format. Russell smashed his fifty off just 20 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He went on to score 64 runs off 25 balls, and hit 3 fours and 7 massive sixes during his knock. His knock enabled KKR to cross the 200-run mark which proved to be crucial in the end as KKR won by 4 runs. Russell was also adjudged Player of the Match in this game.

Sunil Narine : 21 balls (KKR vs DC)

Narine is known for his bowling exploits but he has been in blazing form with the bat this season. Against Delhi Capitals at Vizag, Narine completed his fifty off just 21 balls. The left-hander has been given a license to go after the bowling and he is using his freedom to great effect by giving KKR flying starts. Narine scored 85 runs off 39 balls and hit 7 fours and 7 sixes during his whirlwind knock. His knock propelled KKR to the second-highest IPL total ever i.e., 272-7.

List of fastest IPL fifties

S. No. Player name No. of runs scored No. of balls taken for fifty Against Year 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal 98* 13 KKR 2023 2 KL Rahul 51 14 DC 2018 3 Pat Cummins 56* 14 MI 2022 4 Yusuf Pathan 72 15 SRH 2014 5 Nicholas Pooran 62 15 RCB 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal still leads the list of fastest IPL fifty that he scored last season against Kolkata Knight Riders. Jaiswal reached his fifty in just 13 balls. He went on to scored an unbeaten 98 off 47 balls, which inlcuded 12 fours and 5 sixes.

