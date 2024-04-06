Longest sixes in IPL 2024: Three Indians in the top five list

The list contains the likes of big-hitters like Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, and three Indian players.

IPL 2024 has been a season of runs and sixes so far. There have been a number of big totals scored in this season and records have been broken as well. Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 277-3 against Mumbai Indians, which is the highest IPL score in a single innings ever. SRH hit 18 sixes in their innings. In reply, Mumbai scored 246-5 and hit 20 sixes in their innings.

With a number of big-hitters on the show, the sixes have been colossal. So far, four sixes have already crossed the 100m-mark in the first 18 matches of IPL 2024. Let's have a look at the list of some of the longest sixes in IPL 2024 so far.

Longest Sixes in IPL 2024

Nicholas Pooran (106 m)

Nicholas Pooran tops the list with a 106 m six that he hit during RCB vs LSG match at Bengaluru. While playing for Lucknow Super Giants, Pooran's monstrous six landed on the Chinnaswamy roof. The left-hander hit this six off Reece Topley's bowling. With this six, Pooran also completed 10 sixes in the IPL.

Venkatesh Iyer (106 m)

KKR's Venkatesh Iyer matches Pooran in this list with a 106 m six that he hit during RCB vs KKR match at Bengaluru. Venkatesh hit this six off the left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar over midwicket region. Kolkata Knight Riders went on to win the match comfortably and Venkatesh Iyer hit a half-century..

Ishan Kishan (103 m)

Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan smashed a huge 103 m six off the bowling of Shahbaz Ahmed during SRH vs MI match at Hyderabad. Kishan scored a quickfire 13-ball-34 and hit 4 sixes in his knock but could not take his side home as Mumbai lost the match by 31 runs.

Andre Russell (102 m)

Russell is always known for his ability to hit big sixes. The powerful West Indian's hard-hitting ability is second to none. Russell pummelled a huge 102 m six off Mayank Markande's bowling during the KKR vs SRH match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Russell smashed 64 runs off just 25 balls and hit 7 sixes during his whirlwind knock.

Telegram Group Join Now

Abishek Porel (99 m)

Youngster Abishek Porel started his IPL 2024 campaign with a bang when he played a breathtaking innings of 32 runs from just 10 balls during PBKS vs DC match at Mullanpur. Porel smashed a 99 m six during his innings off Harshal Patel's bowling. His innings contained 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Also read: What India's T20 World Cup squad could look like if they went the 2007 World T20 way

Longest Sixes in IPL history

S.No. Player Year Team Opponent Six distance (metres) 1 Albie Morkel 2008 CSK DC 124 2 Praveen Kumar 2008 RCB RR 124 3 Adam Gilchrist 2011 PBKS RCB 122 4 Robin Uthappa 2010 RCB MI 120 5 Chris Gayle 2013 RCB PWI 119 6 Ross Taylor 2008 RCB CSK 119 7 Yuvraj Singh 2009 PBKS CSK 119 8 Ben Cutting 2016 SRH RCB 117 9 Liam Livingstone 2022 PBKS GT 117 10 Faf du Plessis 2023 RCB LSG 115

Suprisingly, two sixes from IPL 2008 still lead the list even after 17 years of this prestigious tournament. Albie Morkel leads the list with a mammoth 124 m six that he hit against Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals now). A number of renowned names like Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Adam Gilchrist and many more are in this list.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.