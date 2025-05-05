‘There’s No Way’: Former RCB Cricketer Highlights Why IPL 2025 Batting Sensation Won’t Find Success in Test Cricket

He has been a revelation in IPL 2025.

Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Abhinav Mukund has highlighted a major chink in the armour of Rajasthan Royals (RR) young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The 14-year-old cricketer, who was acquired for INR 1.1 crores, became the youngest player to score a hundred in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite his heroics, Abhinav Mukund highlighted major flaws in his batting style, which can affect his gameplay, especially in the longest format of the game.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Mukund explained, “And Vaibhav holds his bat like this, and the way he’s reacting to the ball, he’s almost got a downswing first, and then it goes up. And the ball has already landed. The ball’s almost on its way there, and he’s going down and coming back up. And it’s almost like a lever pulley motion where he’s just going down and then up. So, there’s no way he can defend a ball.”

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been a revelation in the IPL 2025

The youngster has been a sheer revelation in the ongoing season. His fearless attitude and attacking intent have impressed everyone.

Suryavanshi made a statement on the very first ball he faced, slamming it for a maximum.

Although the Royals are out of IPL 2025 playoffs contention, Suryavanhsi has been one of the biggest positives for them in an otherwise lacklustre campaign.

The talented left-hander so far has played 5 games, amassing 155 runs at an average of 31 and an explosive strike rate of 209.45.

The Bihar cricketer has age on his side and if he can focus on honing his skills, he has the potential to shatter multiple other records in the future.

