News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
KKR Batter Rinku Singh Was Seen in Pain During Their One-run Win Thriller Over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 5, 2025

KKR Faces Injury Scares After Thrilling One-run Win Over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

They are still alive in the qualification race for the playoffs.

KKR Batter Rinku Singh Was Seen in Pain During Their One-run Win Thriller Over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have snatched a last-over thriller win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, their mainstay batter Rinku Singh may have an injury looming over his head during the tail-end of the tournament.

Has Rinku Singh sustained an injury?

While defending 22 runs in the final over, Vaibhav Arora conceded 19 runs off his first five balls, including two sixes and a boundary. However, the KKR pacer held his nerve in the final delivery of the match to clinch a stunning one-run victory last night at the Eden Gardens Stadium.

Rinku saving two crucial runs in the final over proved to be match-defining at the end of the game.

After stopping the Jofra Archer boundary by diving to his right in the first ball of the 20th over, he was seen limping while appearing to be in discomfort in his right groin area. However, the management of KKR has not yet given any official statement regarding his injury status.

ALSO READ:

KKR vs RR in IPL 2025

After opting to bat first in the afternoon game, a poor batting show from the top and middle order once again finalised a mediocre finish for the Knights. The Men in Purple reached only 121/3 after 15 overs.

But a late surge from Windies big-hitter Andre Russell and Rinku powered KKR to 206/4. Russell notched up 57 runs off 25 balls at a blazing strike rate of 228. Rinku also played a six-ball cameo at an astonishing strike rate of 316.66 to add 19 runs to their tally.

In the second innings, RR skipper Riyan Parag smashed a blistering 45-ball-95 at a fierce strike rate of 211.11 to almost win the match for his franchise. Unfortunately, the team once again botched an easy chase after the skipper’s dismissal in the 18th over.

With this win, the last edition champions are still alive in the IPL 2025 qualifications race. However, the Knights will need to win all of their remaining three matches to seal a playoff spot. Ajinkya Rahane and Co. will next lock horns with the eliminated Chennai Super Kings at home on May 7.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Andre Russell
IPL 2025
KKR
KKR vs RR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rinku Singh
Riyan Parag

Related posts

‘There’s No Way’: Former RCB Cricketer Highlights Why IPL 2025 Batting Sensation Won’t Find Success in Test Cricket

‘There’s No Way’: Former RCB Cricketer Highlights Why IPL 2025 Batting Sensation Won’t Find Success in Test Cricket

He has been a revelation in IPL 2025.
5:57 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
SRH vs DC Playing 11 IPL 2025

SRH vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

SRH are virtually out of the tournament.
5:27 pm
Disha Asrani
Josh Hazlewood Phil Salt Royal Challengers Bengaluru LSG vs RCB IPL 2025

Will Josh Hazlewood and Phil Salt Return For RCB in Their Next Fixture vs LSG in IPL 2025?

Josh Hazlewood and Phil Salt have missed out due to injury and illness respectively.
5:27 pm
Vishnu PN
CSK Signs Joint-Fastest Indian T20 Centurion As Replacement Player in IPL 2025

CSK Signs Joint-Fastest Indian T20 Centurion As Replacement Player in IPL 2025

He was previously a part of the Gujarat Titans squad during the IPL 2023.
5:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former Australia Skipper Tim Paine Takes a Dig at Kagiso Rabada Over Drug Usage Suspension in IPL 2025

Former Aussie Captain Slams Kagiso Rabada Over Drug Usage Suspension in IPL 2025

The Protea pacer recently revealed that he failed a drug test.
4:40 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ambati Rayudu advised Rishabh Pant to change his batting order and approach to overcome the rough patch

‘Pretty Stubborn’: Former CSK Player Slams Rishabh Pant Batting Approach Amidst a Poor Run of Form in IPL 2025

He has managed to score only 128 runs in 11 matches so far.
3:53 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.