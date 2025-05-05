KKR Faces Injury Scares After Thrilling One-run Win Over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

They are still alive in the qualification race for the playoffs.

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have snatched a last-over thriller win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, their mainstay batter Rinku Singh may have an injury looming over his head during the tail-end of the tournament.

Has Rinku Singh sustained an injury?

While defending 22 runs in the final over, Vaibhav Arora conceded 19 runs off his first five balls, including two sixes and a boundary. However, the KKR pacer held his nerve in the final delivery of the match to clinch a stunning one-run victory last night at the Eden Gardens Stadium.

Rinku saving two crucial runs in the final over proved to be match-defining at the end of the game.

After stopping the Jofra Archer boundary by diving to his right in the first ball of the 20th over, he was seen limping while appearing to be in discomfort in his right groin area. However, the management of KKR has not yet given any official statement regarding his injury status.

KKR vs RR in IPL 2025

After opting to bat first in the afternoon game, a poor batting show from the top and middle order once again finalised a mediocre finish for the Knights. The Men in Purple reached only 121/3 after 15 overs.

But a late surge from Windies big-hitter Andre Russell and Rinku powered KKR to 206/4. Russell notched up 57 runs off 25 balls at a blazing strike rate of 228. Rinku also played a six-ball cameo at an astonishing strike rate of 316.66 to add 19 runs to their tally.

In the second innings, RR skipper Riyan Parag smashed a blistering 45-ball-95 at a fierce strike rate of 211.11 to almost win the match for his franchise. Unfortunately, the team once again botched an easy chase after the skipper’s dismissal in the 18th over.

With this win, the last edition champions are still alive in the IPL 2025 qualifications race. However, the Knights will need to win all of their remaining three matches to seal a playoff spot. Ajinkya Rahane and Co. will next lock horns with the eliminated Chennai Super Kings at home on May 7.

