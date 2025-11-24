EXPLAINED: How CSK Purse For IPL 2026 Auction Will Be Spent

The Men in Yellow experienced one of their worst seasons in 2025.

The Chennai Super Kings had a forgettable season in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. They then lost their captain to an injury mid-way through the tournament and were nowhere near qualification. As we are on the cusp of IPL 2026 auction, the CSK purse would be the most discussed point amongst the fans.

The five-time IPL champions let go of 12 players ahead of the auction, out of which two were traded to the Rajasthan Royals in one of the biggest trades of the tournament’s history. Though the franchise would be in a much better position than it was last season, the CSK targets IPL 2026 auction would be an interesting point to delve into.

The franchise parted ways with players like Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway after the New Zealand players had a dismal season in 2025. That being said, the CSK management have shown some clarity with respect to who their openers would be. They have retained the likes of Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel, both of whom are capable openers.

ALSO READ: CSK Retained And Released Players 2026

The CSK purse stands at a whopping INR 43.40 Crore, which would put them in a wonderful position as compared to other teams with a purse less than theirs. Here is a sneak peek into how the CSK purse could be managed to yield the maximum results.

OUR LIONS WHO WILL CARRY THE PRIDE.🦁

THE DEN AWAITS. 🏟️#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/MarbLqhQUu — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 15, 2025

How the CSK Purse Can Be Used Efficiently

Looking at the CSK retained players 2026 list, it is pretty obvious to gauge the strategy the franchise will be going after in the IPL 2026 auction in December. That being said, the franchise would have to make sure that they get the execution right to thrive in the auction. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have got a bigger purse, and their interests are set to clash with CSK at the auction table.

The Super Kings need a finisher, and will also look for a reliable spinning option after parting ways with Ravindra Jadeja, who was their premier spinner for a long time. To add to that, players like Cameron Green and Andre Russell are expected to go big at the auction, and the Men in Yellow must ensure that they get their hands on at least one of those big deals.

Probable Finishers as CSK Targets IPL 2026 Auction

Cameron Green

The Australian all-rounder is expected to be one of the hottest buys at the IPL 2026 auction in December. Though he has faced a few injuries recently, Cameron Green made a comeback in the first Ashes Test. The only concern for CSK targets IPL 2026 auction would be the fact that Green has not been a finisher per se in his career, though he has shown glimpses of being a great one.

To add to that, how they would fit him in the batting order would also be a point of discussion ahead of the auction. The top order for the Men in Yellow looks completely settled with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre and Sanju Samson. Batters like Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube would be fixated in the middle-order.

Andre Russell

Another player who would be getting humongous bids in the IPL 2026 auction would be Andre Russell. The West Indian all-rounder has been one of the most experienced players to have played franchise leagues all around the world. He was released by the Knight Riders ahead of the 19th edition of the IPL.

The Men in Yellow would be willing to go a lot more aggressively for Russell than for Green, considering his style of play. Russell is more equipped to play as a finisher as compared to Green, and is an instant fit in CSK’s squad alongside the power of MS Dhoni. Hence, it would be a no-brainer for the CSK purse to go after Andre Russell.

ALSO READ:

CSK To Get Their Bowling Sorted

If the Chennai Super Kings manage to acquire the services of either Cameron Green or Andre Russell, they would be in a good position. Russell have a great bowling record, especially in the death overs, and that will help CSK with a lot of depth. They have already retained Nathan Ellis, who is fantastic with his variations at the death.

However, they will be mindful of the fact that they have parted ways with both Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana, leaving a big loophole in their bowling plans. Anshul Kamboj and Khaleel Ahmed did quite well with the new ball last season, but will have to step up to ensure good starts for CSK.

The CSK purse will also have to think of acquiring the services of a quality spinner to share the workload with Noor Ahmad. Other than that, the management would be pretty happy with the releases and retentions that the franchise has put forth.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.