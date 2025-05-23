News
Angelo Mathews has announced his retirement from Test cricket, revealing his decision with a social media post.
Former KKR All-Rounder Announces His Retirement From Test Cricket

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 23, 2025 - 3 min read

He is the fourth-most capped Sri Lankan player in Tests.

Angelo Mathews has announced his retirement from Test cricket, revealing his decision with a social media post.

Angelo Mathews has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing curtains to a terrific red-ball career. He revealed his decision via an elaborate post on his social media account.

“It is time for me to say goodbye to the most cherished format of the game, International Test Cricket! The past 17 years of playing cricket for Sri Lanka has been my highest honour and pride. Nothing can match that feeling of patriotism and servitude when one dons the National Jersey. I have given my everything to cricket and cricket has given me everything in return and made me the person that I am today.”

Mathews made his Test debut against Pakistan in Galle in 2009 and has been a mainstay in the Test side since. His last outing in the longest format came against Australia at the same venue in 2025, and the 37-year-old has decided not to continue and make way for youngsters.

ALSO READ:

He scored 8167 runs at an average of 44.62 in 210 Test innings, including 45 fifties and 16 centuries, with a best of 200*. Further, he snared 33 wickets at an average of 54.48 in 86 innings, with a best of 4/44.

Angelo Mathews ends his Test career as one of the leading run-getters for Sri Lanka

With 8167 runs, Angelo Mathews sits third among the most batters with the most Test runs for Sri Lanka. Only Kumar Sangakkara (12400) and Mahela Jayawardene (11814) have more runs than Mathews in international red-ball cricket.

He is also the fourth-most capped Sri Lankan player in Tests, with only Mahela Jayawardene (149), Kumar Sangakkara (134), and Muttiah Muralitharan (132) playing more matches than Mathews (118). Mathews has played some of the most iconic knocks for Sri Lanka in Test cricket, scoring runs almost everywhere.

His most productive year as a Test batter came in 2014, when Mathews accumulated 1160 runs at an average of 77.33 in 20 innings, including eight fifties and two centuries. That year, he notched up tons in England and was instrumental in Sri Lanka’s historic Test series win on English soil.

That remains one of Mathews’ and Sri Lanka’s biggest achievements in the format. Overall, he ends his Test career as one of the greats and will be known for those marvellous knocks in precarious situations overseas.

Angelo Mathews
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

