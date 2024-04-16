'Half of them don't understand English' - Indian legend on RCB's woes

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's woes continued when they were smashed by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs in a six-fest at Bengaluru. The season has gone from bad to worse for the franchise as they have hardly been able to put up any fight so far. Apart from their victory over Punjab Kings, they have been disappointing in all thr three departments.

RCB have now lost 6 out of 7 matches they have played so far. They are lurking at the bottom of the points table. Their playoffs chances are hanging by a thread and they seem to have no answers to their worries. They can still aim to qualify if they go on to win all their remaining matches but all that seems way too far at the moment.

Virender Sehwag on RCB's woes

Legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag pointed out that having too many foreign players in RCB's support staff is an issue for them as there is nobody to motivate the Indian players. While speaking on Cricbuzz, he said that RCB needs an Indian captain for the domestic players to be comfortable.

"If you have 12-15 Indian players, just 10 overseas and your entire staff is made of foreigners, that's an issue. Only a few of them are international players, rest are all Indians and half of them don't even understand English. How will you motivate them? Who spends time with them? Who talks to them? I can't see a single Indian staff member. At least there should be someone who the players can confide in," Sehwag explained his viewpoint.

"Players need a comfort level which they are not getting presently. Players go blank in front of captain Faf du Plessis because if he asks something, they will have to answer. If the leader is Indian, you can share what's going through your mind. But if you do that to an overseas player, you may be left out of the Playing XI in the next game. RCB need at least 2-3 Indian support staff," the former opener added.

RCB's bowling line-up was taken to the cleaners by a powerful Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up on a flat Chinnaswamy pitch. SRH scored 287-3 in 20 overs, thus breaking their own record of highest IPL score in an innings that they created a few days ago. All the four RCB's bowlers went for more than 50 runs, which is the first such instance in this format.

Sunrisers Hyderabad hit 22 sixes in their innings, which is the most by any team in an innings in the IPL. Although RCB gave a good fight and scored 262-7 in reply, they still fell short by 25 runs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will next play Kolkata Knight Riders on April 21 at Eden Gardens.

