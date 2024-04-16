Pat Cummins trolls Chinnaswamy on social media after Sunrisers smash 287 against RCB

Pat Cummins led Sunrisers Hyderabad has taken the IPL 2024 season to storm as they registered two back-to-back highest scores ever recorded in the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad recently surpassed their own highest total in the IPL of 277 runs to 287 runs in their recently concluded match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last night at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad batters grilled the hosts weak bowling attack as they smashed 287 runs in the 20 overs. The visitors smashed 19 fours and 22 sixes making the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers miserable.

Travis Head scored a magnificent century and put 102 runs of 41 deliveries at a strike rate of 248.78, followed by the attacking 67 run knock of the South African wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen.

Pat Cummins mocks Chinnaswamy pitch after 25 Runs win against RCB

After the game, the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins took to his social media account and posted a picture along with the player of the match, Travis Head. The Australian pacer lauded his teammate for putting an unrealistic total on the board.

The cricketers’ Australian teammate Marnus Labuschagne commented on Cummins' post and wrote ‘wow’. The pacer trolled the Chinnaswamy Stadium’s pitch and field while replying to Marnus and wrote ‘you’d clear the fence here at Bangalore’.



Pat Cummins reply to the reaction of Labuschagne about SRH scoring 287 runs from 20 overs. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/Faf0l87C0x — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 16, 2024

null null

In the post match presentation, Pat Cummins lauded the Sunrisers Hyderabad for putting on a phenomenal performance and scoring the highest total ever recorded in the history of IPL.

He said, “Wish I was a batter. Wonderful game of cricket. Amazing scenes. Good fun. You try your best. If you bowl an over of 7 or 8, you can have an impact on the game. I have given up trying to read the wicket. Chinnaswamy looked dry. Really happy. Four wins now. The batters have gone about it with a smile on their faces.”

Telegram Group Join Now

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a striking effort in chasing the high total and collectively put 262 runs on the board. RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis and veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik tried their level best to lead the team towards the finishing line and scored 62 and 83 runs off 28 and 35 deliveries respectively, however fell short by 25 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad currently stands on the fourth position on the IPL 2024 points table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.502. The team will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 20th April.