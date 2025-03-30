News
Aniket Verma Sunrisers Hyderabad DC vs SRH IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 30, 2025

How Aniket Verma Impressed SRH With An Irresistible Performance in the IPL 2025 Trials

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aniket Verma has impressed so far in IPL 2025.

Aniket Verma Sunrisers Hyderabad DC vs SRH IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Aniket Verma is in the form of his life in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He impressed against Lucknow Super Giants with a knock of 36 runs from just 13 balls and followed it up with a half-century against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

How Aniket Verma impressed in SRH trials

Aniket Verma put up an impressive performance in the Sunrisers Hyderabad trials, wherein players were asked to score 65 runs in six overs and hit more than 85 runs in eight overs. “First in the PowerPlay, we were told to score 65 in 6 overs,” Aniket told Cricbuzz during an interview.

ALSO READ:

“We had to do it in pairs and if we got out, we’d have to sit out of the simulation. We achieved that easily. In the second scenario, we were told to score 85+ in 8 overs. We got that in 4 overs. They’d asked us to play the entire six overs (in the first scenario) and I made 72-odd in that. In the second one, I scored 64 out of the 85,” explained the 23-year-old.

Aniket Verma was eventually acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 30 lakh, his base price, at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

Aniket Verma’s local T20 league performances

The Uttar Pradesh cricketer impressed for Bhopal Legends in the 2024 Madhya Pradesh Premier League, scoring 273 runs in six innings. During the tournament, Aniket scored a 32-ball century and amassed 25 sixes. Sunrisers Hyderabad took note of the right-handed batter and he was given an opportunity to undergo trials at the franchise. Aniket, however, has not played domestic cricket till date.

On Sunday, Aniket scored 74 runs off 41 balls, which led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a total of 163. Sunrisers Hyderabad were 37/4 at one stage after Travis Head’s dismissal. However, Aniket forged a 77-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen for the fifth wicket to rescue the Sunrisers. At the time of writing this report, Delhi Capitals were 63/0 in 6.3 overs in their run chase.

