IPL 2023 Auction LIVE Updates: Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green set for Big Payday

The IPL 2023 mini-auction will be held in Kochi on Friday, December 23. Get all the live updates from the auction on CricXtasy's live blog.

12 AM IST: The IPL 2023 auction is set to get underway in less than 24 hours time in Kochi, the event offering one last chance for the franchises to fine-tune their team balance ahead of the 2023 edition.

A number of international stalwarts are set to go under the hammer, with each of the 10 teams having a purse remaining ranging from INR 7.05 crores to INR 42.25 crores.

Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green, who are a part of the Set 2, comprising all-rounders, are primed for major deals, given their expertise and recent form.

Joe Root to join Delhi Capitals?

Joe Root has been roped in by the Dubai Capitals for UAE’s ILT20, perhaps hinting that the GMR owned Delhi Capitals might well aim for the former England Test captain at the IPL 2023 auction. You can read more on Root's association with Dubai capitals here.

CSK keen on Sam Curran

As per reports, the Chennai Super Kings management is keen on acquiring Sam Curran back into their setup. Curran, the Player of the Tournament and the Player of the Final in England’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in Australia, was an integral part of CSK’s IPL 2021 winning team.

Some domestic players to watch out for in #IPL2023Auction:



Rohan Kunnummal

Samarth Vyas

Prerak Mankad

Yash Thakur

Mayank Dagar

Abid Mushtaq

Vivrant Sharma

Luvnith Sisodia



(Have kept out the established players and might have missed out on a few so feel free to add them) — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) December 22, 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad hunt for captaincy candidate

The Sunrisers Hyderabad head into the auction with the highest purse remaining of the 10 teams - INR 42.25 crore - which leaves them in with a great chance to revamp their setup. Having released Kane Williamson, they’d seek for a leadership candidate in the auctions, with Ben Stokes, Mayank Agarwal and Jason Holder likely in sight among others.

Can Kolkata Knight Riders find the right balance?

Two time IPL winners and 2021 runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders have the least purse remaining - INR 7.05 crores - and still lack a settled combination on paper. They have roped in Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans and Shardul Thakur Delhi Capitals via trades, and would have to make wise decisions at the auction to find a solid squad depth.

Chris Gayle 🗣

"KKR don't have much money left but they should be able to pick up Phil Salt. I don't know why nobody talks about him in the IPL. He is a hard-hitter at the top & can keep as well. While other teams go for the big names, KKR should pick Salt."#IPL2023Auction — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) December 22, 2022

Will Mumbai Indians go big again?

Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions, had a disappointing run at the IPL 2022, wherein they finished at the bottom of the points table. They had spent INR 29.5 crores combined on Ishan Kishan, Tim David and Jofra Archer - their top three expensive buys at the 2022 mega auction, and could go big again on select players, especially all-rounders, following Kieron Pollard’s retirement.

Purse remaining for each of the 10 teams heading into the IPL 2023 auctions

Mumbai Indians: INR 20.55 crore

Chennai Super Kings: INR 20.45 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: INR 7.05 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: INR 42.25 crore

Rajasthan Royals: INR 13.2 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: INR 8.75 crore

Delhi Capitals: INR 19.45 crore

Gujarat Titans: INR 19.25

Lucknow Supergiant: INR 23.35 crore

Punjab Kings: INR 32.2 crore

IPL 2023 Squads of all 10 teams ahead of the Auction

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Total slots available: 7

Overseas slots available: 2

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway (NZ).

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati.

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (ENG), Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius (SA), Mitchell Santner (NZ).

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana (SL), Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana (SL).

MUMBAI INDIANS

Total slots available: 9

Overseas slots available: 3

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs (SA).

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Tim David (AUS), Ramandeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis (SA).

Bowlers: Jofra Archer (ENG), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff (AUS), Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Total slots available: 7

Overseas slots available: 2

Wicketkeepers: Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik.

Batters: Faf du Plessis (SA), Finn Allen (NZ), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai.

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Shahbaz Ahmed.

Bowlers: Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey (ENG).

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Total slots available: 9

Overseas slots available: 4

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (ENG), Dhruv Jurel.

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag.

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin.

Bowlers: Trent Boult (NZ), KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy (WI), Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav.

GUJARAT TITANS

Total slots available: 7

Overseas slots available: 3

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade (AUS).

Batters: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller (SA), Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan (AFG), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia.

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph (WI), Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad (AFG), R. Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav.

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS

Total slots available: 10

Overseas slots remaining: 4

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (SA), Manan Vohra.

Batters: KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni.

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers (WI), Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis (AUS).

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood (ENG), Mayank Yadav.

PUNJAB KINGS

Total slots available: 9

Overseas slots available: 3

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma.

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), M. Shahrukh Khan, Atharva Taide.

All-rounders: Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone (ENG).

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis (AUS), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada (SA).

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Total slots available: 11

Overseas slots available: 3

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG).

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh.

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel (WI), Shardul Thakur.

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine (WI), Tim Southee (NZ), Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav.

DELHI CAPITALS

Total slots available: 5

Overseas slots available: 2

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant (c).

Batters: Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell (WI), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (AUS).

All-rounders: Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Axar Patel.

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA), Vicky Ostwal, Chetan Sakariya.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Total slots available: 13

Overseas slots available: 4

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips (NZ).

Batters: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (SA), Rahul Tripathi.

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar.

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Marco Jansen (SA), Kartik Tyagi, Bhuveshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik.