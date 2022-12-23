IPL 2023 Auction: LIVE List of Players Sold, Unsold, Bids, Final Price, Bidding Teams, Most Expensive Players and Base Price - KKR, CSK, RCB, MI, RR, GT, LSG, SRH, DC, PBKS

Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Ajinkya Rahane, Joe Root, Rilee Rossouw and Kane Williamson will appear in Set 1 .of the IPL 2023 Auction. All-rounders like Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green will come in Set 2.

The curtains were raised on the much-anticipated mini auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Kochi on Friday (December 23).

All ten IPL franchises entered the intense bidding war, vying for their desired picks to try and bolster their respective final squads ahead of the season.

With the auction over the years attaining great importance, dictating much of the teams' fortunes on the field, all eyes were on the franchises' think-tank as they raised the paddle to fulfil potential 87 spots to confirm their maximum strength of 25 playing members.

Of these, 30 could be overseas names as franchises aimed for specific big-name stars from abroad and give themselves an early edge heading into the IPL 2023.

As it panned out, this is how the list of sold and unsold cricketers looked by the close of the bidding war down South of India with their respective selling prizes.

Note: Australia's Ben McDermott has withdrawn from the auction.

IPL 2023 Auction: Live List of Players Sold, Unsold, Final Price and Teams Sold to