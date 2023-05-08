'As captain, important your performances come into play' - Ravi Shastri calls out Rohit Sharma's poor showings

Rohit Sharma has failed to fire for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, averaging at 18.4 in the first 10 matches.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has shared his honest assessment of Rohit Sharma's performance as the leader of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise, with the record-champions struggling to keep their playoff hopes alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. In the ongoing season, Rohit has failed to fire for MI, averaging 18.40 in the first 10 matches. Despite being one of the most successful players in the history of the IPL, Rohit has only scored a solitary half-century in the 2023 season.

In their previous fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rohit's Mumbai Indians side was outplayed by the four-time winners. This match extended Rohit's lean patch in the IPL 2023, with India's all-format captain scoring a three-ball duck against MS Dhoni's Yellow Brigade at the Chepauk.

Reflecting on his performances in the IPL, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri observed that Rohit's work as a captain has increased significantly since the previous two editions of the elite tournament.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians face an uphill task to secure playoffs qualification

Shastri told ESPNCricinfo, “As a captain, more important is that your performances come into play. If you start getting on a purple patch where you are scoring runs, the job as a captain becomes much easier. The body language on the field changes, that energy on the field is different. It's totally different. As opposed to when you not getting runs, you can go flat - no matter who you are.”

With just 184 runs in the current IPL season, the senior batter's performance has been below par. Mumbai Indians, led by the Hitman are currently ranked sixth on the points table. In the first ten matches of IPL 2023, Rohit's Mumbai Indians have suffered five defeats. On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 54th match of the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium.

