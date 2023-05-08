'I had to wear my pants in a hurry' - Wriddhiman Saha narrates hilarious incident during Gujarat Titans' match against Lucknow Super Giants

The experienced wicketkeeper-batter found himself in a tangle and triggered laughter after wearing his pants backwards in the IPL 2023 league game.

Wriddhiman Saha finally revealed how he hilariously came to wear his pants backwards while keeping in Gujarat Titans' (GT) win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday (May 7) afternoon in IPL 2023. The experienced Indian wicketkeeper-batter said he was left in a "hurry" at the change of innings and thus found himself in a funny avatar in the second half.

After playing another terrific knock at the top of the order in Titans' important league-stage encounter, Saha was initially due to rest his tiring body for the rest of the game, with backup keeper KS Bharat anticipated to step in. However, the request for the fielding substitute made to the umpires got rejected.

This led to funny scenes as the India and Bengal cricketer recounted he had to quickly adjust his gear and sprint onto the field to do the wicketkeeping duties. While he was rushing through, Saha ended up wearing his pants backwards, triggering widespread laughter on social media.

The shy cricketer also became a piece of amusement in all good spirits for his skipper Hardik Pandya, teammate Mohammad Shami and fellow wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock. The trio couldn't control their laughter when the giant screen in Ahmedabad showed Saha in a tangle with his pants.

Saha reveals how he came to wear his pants backwards

In an interaction with Bharat for IPLT20.com, Wriddhiman Saha recalled having food and going through a physio session when he got told that the request for the substitute has been rejected. Bharat said the request wasn't allowed even as he told the umpires that his teammate is going through a "needling session".

"I told the umpires that you are having the needling session, but they didn't allow me to keep," Bharat said in a conversation with his more experienced teammate, whom he has come to replace in the Indian Test match set-up since late last year.

Saha responded with the revelation that he was eating his food and was told to take some medicine to avoid fatigue after blasting a 43-ball 81 and recharge his batteries before the fielding duties. The plan was for Bharat to go out there instead and allow the batting match-winner to rest it out.

"I was eating my food and the physio said I need to take my medicine too. So I had to wear my pants in a hurry and it was worn the other way around," he said. "After two overs I returned and you did a wonderful job."